Because sometimes, your steak needs a buddy

On steak night, you may just have one thing on your mind – that beautifully marbled, perfectly thick, meaty, juicy, succulent steak that you can’t wait to enjoy. We get it. The thought makes our eyes glaze over, and our mouths water with lusty hunger, too. As miraculous as a great steak is, though, generally, it needs a little something to go with it. And while a glass of wine and a smile are sometimes all we need for a steak pairing, it is nice to have something else on the plate.

These are our five favorite sides for steak when you’re craving a little something extra.

Grilled vegetables

Grilled vegetables are the unsung heroes of barbecue season. While vegetables can be somewhat ordinary when cooked in the same, usual ways over and over again, they’re absolutely magical when grilled. We love to toss our barbecued veggies in an easy lemon marinade after their trip to the grill for the best flavor.

Ingredients

2 red bell peppers, quartered

2 yellow bell peppers, quartered

2 red onions, quartered

1 eggplant, sliced into 1/4-inch circles

2 bunches of asparagus, ends trimmed

7 ounces mushrooms

1/3 cup olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 lemons, juiced

2 teaspoons sugar

2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon chili flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

In a small bowl, combine olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, sugar, Italian seasoning, and chili flakes. Whisk rapidly to combine, and set aside. Grill vegetables to your desired doneness, then place them in a large bowl. Pour the lemon juice mixture over the grilled vegetables and toss to combine. Serve warm.

Celery root puree

If you love mashed potatoes with your steak (who doesn’t?), this is a fun way to mix it up while still maintaining the familiar comfort of a classic dish. When cooked in the same way you would mashed potatoes, celery root offers the same creamy, velvety texture but contributes a divinely unique but subtle sweet nuttiness.

Ingredients

3 pounds celery root, peeled and cut into medium-sized pieces

5-6 cloves garlic, peeled and whole

1 cup heavy whipping cream

6 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Place celery root and garlic cloves in a large pot of salted water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a heavy simmer and cook until vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes. While the celery root is simmering, combine cream and butter in a small saucepan and heat until the butter is melted and the mixture is warmed through. When the celery root and garlic are cooked through and fork tender, drain them and return to the warm pot. Add the cream and butter mixture to the celery root and garlic and mash with a potato masher until you’ve reached your desired consistency. Serve warm.

Potato salad

This summertime take on steak and potatoes is a classic that can’t be ignored. While there are hundreds of delicious potato salad recipes, we adore this one for the added briney, zippy flavor from the capers.

Ingredients

2 pounds baby Yukon gold potatoes, halved

1/4 cup cutter

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup capers, rinsed and drained

1 red onion, diced

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Place potatoes in a large pot of salted water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a heavy simmer and cook until tender, roughly 10-12 minutes. Drain and set aside. In a saucepan over low-medium heat, melt the butter and cook until foamy. Add the olive oil and capers to the butter and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add the onion and cook until the onions have started to caramelize, about 10 minutes. Remove the butter mixture from the heat and stir in the vinegar and mustard. Pour the butter mixture over the cooked potatoes and toss gently to combine. Garnish with dill and serve warm, cold, or at room temperature.

Crispy fried onions

There’s nothing more beautifully appetizing than a gorgeously grilled steak topped with a heaping pile of crispy, deliciously fried onions. Not only do they add a perfect crunch to your tender steak, but they look impressive enough for a fancy dinner party.

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds yellow onions, peeled and very thinly sliced

2 cups buttermilk

2 cups flour

3 tablespoons Creole seasoning

Vegetable oil, for frying

Method

Heat oil in a fryer or Dutch oven until it reaches 375F. While the oil is heating, combine flour and Creole seasoning in a large, shallow dish. Pour buttermilk into a large bowl, and add onions, stirring to coat onions completely. Let sit for at least ten minutes. Drain the onions and, working a few at a time, dredge in flour mixture, shaking off any excess flour. Working in small batches, carefully fry onions until crisp and golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve warm.

Mexican street corn

Mexican street corn (elote) just tastes like summer. Fresh, sweet, juicy corn slathered in creamy Mexican cheeses and topped with peppery spice and fresh cilantro—it just doesn’t get more delicious than that.

Ingredients

6-8 ears of corn, husked

1 cup Mexican crema

1/2 cup Cotija cheese

1-2 tablespoons chili powder or smoked paprika

2 limes, juiced

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method