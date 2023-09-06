 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

What are capers, anyway? Learn all about the briny ingredient that will transform your favorite dishes

Sure, they're delicious, but what exactly are they?

Lindsay Parrill
By
Capers
fdelacarrera1/Pixabay

Every olive-obsessed, bring-on-the-brine fan of a flavorful vinegar punch loves a caper. These weird little briney beads are the perfect addition to anything that needs an added zip. Salads, sandwiches, sauces, pork, fish, and chicken all pair beautifully with these little green gems, and we can’t seem to get enough.

While you may only know them as the star of your favorite chicken piccata recipe, capers are actually so much more than an absentminded garnish that only serves as an afterthought for the sake of tradition. They’re actually delicious little flavor bombs, packing a real punch of power if you know how to use them.

Recommended Videos

Have you ever wondered, though, what exactly capers are? Are they seeds? Some strange sort of seaweed? Nuts that somehow lost their way? A strange gift from space that has gone unquestioned all these years?

Caper flower
Tigran Kharatyan/Unsplash

What are capers?

Actually, capers are far less exciting than any of those theories, but that doesn’t make them any less delicious. They’re actually the green flower buds of a bush called capparis spinosa that grows wild across the Mediterranean and some parts of Asia. The buds are harvested and dried, then preserved in a salty brine that gives them that deliciously pickled and tart flavor we adore.

Related

Though not as common as capers, you may sometimes see caperberries on the shelf next to the capers. These are simply the fruit of the caper plant when it has been left to bloom. Caperberries are much larger than capers, usually about the size of an olive, and make for an absolutely stunning cocktail garnish.

Bagel with salmon and capers
ducken99/Pixabay

What do capers taste like?

Like many of its briny buddies, capers have a very salt-forward tartness with a surprising amount of depth and savoriness for such a little ingredient. Their flavor can also be slightly to moderately floral, which separates them from other pickled ingredients and makes them such a unique and crave-worthy ingredient.

Sheet pan fish with lemon and capers
Rosalind Chang/Unsplash

How do I use capers?

Most often paired with seafood dishes due to their lemony zip and floral tartness, the caper, in our opinion, is an underutilized pearl of an ingredient. While potent and unique, the caper also somehow blends with a vast array of dishes. Put them on a spread of light and airy canapes or flatbreads with dips, and they’ll add a curious depth. Sprinkle them atop a rich and hearty lamb stew, and they’ll pop as a refreshing zing to the otherwise rich and savory flavors. They’re somehow simultaneously versatile while still maintaining a unique and complex flavor.

Watermelon salad with capers
insatiablemunch/Flickr

Watermelon mozzarella salad with capers recipe

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups watermelon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 cups watercress
  • 1 cups butter lettuce
  • 1 cup radicchio
  • 6 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced
  • 1/2 cup capers
  • 1 cup croutons
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Method:

  1. Gently toss all ingredients together until combined. Serve immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Want to make a great homemade dressing? An ice cube is the secret ingredient you’re missing
This humble little ingredient can help you cook like a professional chef
Ice cubes

If you've ever wondered why your homemade salad dressings just don't have the same silky smooth texture of those you find at restaurants, this simple trick could very well be the reason. It turns out, the secret ingredient is probably something you have lots of at this very moment, right in your freezer. And it didn't cost you a thing. Ice.

In the following video, YouTube Chef Carla Lalli Music demonstrates how to make three fabulous homemade salad dressings — Spicy Buttermilk, Herby Miso Ranch, and a Savory Citrus Vinaigrette. She explains that these three dressings are the only ones you'll need to get you through every possible summer dish, and makes every viewer's mouth undoubtedly water in proving her point. She then expertly mixes up a batch of each, sharing tips and tricks along the way. And one of those tips is something every home chef should know — using an ice cube as a key dressing ingredient.

Read more
Stop tossing your garlic and onion skins: Here are 6 incredible reasons why
It turns out you might be throwing away the best part of your everyday ingredients
Onions and garlic

They may be the first thing we toss in the bin when it comes time for dinner prep, but it turns out that papery onion and garlic skin actually has some pretty incredible talents other than frustratingly sticking to our fingers. These are our favorite onion skin and garlic skin benefits.
Benefits of onion and garlic peels
1. They add nutrients to your diet
It may sound peculiar, but you can actually eat your onion and garlic skins. And while that papery skin may not be the first thing you want to turn to when it comes time for a midnight snack, it can actually be incorporated into your recipes. Add garlic and onion peels to stock for added flavor, grind, and mix them into savory baked goods. However you choose to include them in your cooking, you can rest assured that you're getting extra boosts of vitamins A, C, E, as well as many additional antioxidants. Skins are also a hefty source of flavonoids, including quercetin, a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.
2. They add protection and flavor during the cooking process
Keeping the skins on onions and garlic during the roasting process has many benefits. Firstly, all of the wonderful health benefits mentioned above. By keeping the skin intact as long as possible in the cooking process, more nutrients can make their way from the skin into your dish. But by keeping that skin on, you're also protecting the ingredients themselves from harsh cooking and over-browning. Onion and garlic skin will help to protect the more fragile flesh beneath from high heat, providing you with a softer, gentler, more flavorful ingredient.
3. They can relieve muscle cramps
Onions — especially onion skins — are rich in anti-inflammatory properties. By steeping your onion skins in hot water for a few minutes to make tea, you can help to alleviate muscle cramps and tension throughout your entire body. Enjoy before bedtime for full-body relaxation.

4. They're great for the garden
It turns out all those added nutrients in onion and garlic skins aren't just good for your body. They're great for your garden, too. Instead of tossing those skins in the garbage, compost them and put them right back into the ground where all of those wonderful nutrients can help other ingredients grow and flourish.
5. They relieve itchy skin
In addition to all of their other health benefits, garlic and onion skins contain anti-fungal properties that help to alleviate itchy skin ailments, including bug bites and athlete's foot. Simply apply onion or garlic skin-infused water to the affected area for instant relief.
6. They're to dye for
Did you know that onion and garlic skins can be used for dyes? By boiling skins in water, you can create a solution that will give a beautiful golden brown hue to most fabrics, including wool, linen, and silk. It will even help to eliminate gray hairs and give them a natural shine and bouncy texture. Who knew?!

Read more
You might want to steal this pro chef’s ‘Jesus juice’ for use in your home kitchen
No matter where you land on the religious spectrum, Jesus Juice is your new savior
preserved lemons and oil tips on cooking olive lemon

Every now and then, you might find yourself watching a cooking video, or hell, a how-to video about anything, really, and suddenly — bam — there's a genius tip that will change your life forever. A tip so good that you're mad you're only just getting the information. This is one of those tips.
How to Cook Perfect Scallops Every Time
In a recent YouTube video, Chef Will Murray of London's Fallow restaurant demonstrates how to perfectly cook scallops. And while his scallop cooking lesson is wonderfully informative, it was his finishing touch that really caught our attention. In one of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments, Chef Murray finishes his perfect scallop with what he calls...Jesus Juice. No mention as to why exactly it's been named Jesus Juice, but we like it, and we're keeping it.
The quirkily named condiment, he goes on to say, is a mixture of pickled lemon juice and rapeseed oil that can finish just about any dish.
Intrigued, we decided to try Jesus Juice for ourselves, and it's not an exaggeration to say it was the best decision we've ever made.
By mixing one part pickled lemon juice with one part oil (Chef Murray calls for rapeseed oil, but any neutral oil will work just as well), you're creating a condiment that can be splashed on just about any dish for an immense boost of texture and flavor. The perfect balance of zingy acidity and fat combine beautifully on seafood, chicken, pork, steak, salads, or absolutely anything else that just needs a special touch.
At this point, you may be wondering where pickled lemon juice comes from, and we're here for you. Just like anything else in the produce section, lemons can be pickled. The result is a zippy, complex, pleasantly sour, intensely lemony ingredient that can be used in an array of both savory and sweet dishes. The pickled lemon juice is what remains in the jar with the lemons, and it makes for an incredibly delicious and versatile ingredient. This is our favorite preserved lemons recipe so that you can try Jesus Juice for yourself.

Pickled lemon recipe
Ingredients

Read more