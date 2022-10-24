This year, turn your pumpkin-carving mess into something delicious — how to roast pumpkin seeds

We’ve all been there: The flimsy, tiny orange knives bought from the grocery store, the planning, the cutting, the scooping, the “ewwws” and the laughter, someone inevitably grabbing a handful of gooey pumpkin pulp and feigning a huge “snotty” sneeze, bringing forth another round of giggles and feigned disgust. It’s a pretty fun time all around and one of the things that makes Halloween so magical. And while most of the focus of the pumpkin carving festivities is on putting our artistic abilities on display and watching the spooky glow of our finalized pieces of art, there’s one little piece of magic that sometimes escapes us. It can be found in that stringy, snotty mess that we all, only minutes before, were making fun of. That magic, of course, is the deliciously salty, crispy, crunchy, completely addicting, and healthier-than-anything-you’ll-get-trick-or-treating pumpkin seeds. If you haven’t been taking advantage of these little jack-o-lantern gems in years past, strap in because you’re about to discover a new favorite part of Halloween.

Admittedly, pumpkin carving is a messy activity, which can be a nuisance. Thankfully, nature has made it worth the effort with these delicious seeds. Once they’ve been plucked from their pulpy prison, they can be dried, baked, and flavored with just about anything you please. If you’re wondering how to roast pumpkin seeds, don’t worry — it’s way easier than you might think, and we’ll guide you through the whole process.

Generally, roasted pumpkin seeds are seasoned with salt and pepper. This is pretty par for the course when it comes to store-bought seeds, and for good reason. But don’t be afraid to let your freaky flavor flag fly with any number of creative concoctions. Pumpkin seeds make for a great flavor canvas ready to show off any zesty combo you can conjure. Dried or fresh herbs are great choices, especially when paired with lots of different seasonings — think Cajun, barbecue, citrus, or any other spice or seasoning you love. You can also get creative with your oil choices. There are countless flavored cooking oils on the market today, from garlic to vanilla to chili to cinnamon. A sweet version of this snack would be fantastic — maybe one featuring vanilla oil paired with cinnamon, sugar, and a bit of sea salt? Yum. Whatever your flavor preferences, feel free to embrace them!

Roasted pumpkin seed recipes

(From Serious Eats)

This first recipe is a great start, and, if you’re new to seed roasting, perhaps a good first batch to try. It’s uncomplicated and will give you a very traditional, very tasty batch of roasted pumpkin seeds. But the real fun comes with all of the flavor possibilities you can play with. For a traditional batch simply and deliciously flavored with salt and pepper, look no further than this pumpkin seeds recipe directly below. If, however, you’re feeling like you could use a little extra something for your pumpkin seeds this year, continue on for some fabulous flavor combinations you can try.

Beautifully basic pumpkin seeds

Ingredients:

2 cups pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons vegetable, canola, or olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

After carving the pumpkin, remove all excess pulp and rinse pumpkin seeds. Transfer seeds to a paper towel–lined rimmed baking sheet and rest at room temperature until completely dry (about one hour). Preheat oven to 325F. In a large bowl, toss dried pumpkin seeds with oil and season with salt and pepper. Transfer coated seeds to a rimmed baking sheet and roast until golden brown (about 25 minutes).

Ginger and orange pumpkin seeds

Ingredients:

2 cups pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons ginger-orange oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

and freshly ground black pepper 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated

2 teaspoons orange zest

2 tablespoons chives, minced

Method:

Roast pumpkin seeds according to the “basic” method listed above, replacing the regular oil with a ginger-orange oil. While seeds are roasting, combine ginger, orange zest, and chives in a small bowl. When seeds are roasted and cooled, toss with remaining ingredients.

Brown butter and sage pumpkin seeds

Ingredients:

2 cups pumpkin seeds

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons sage, chopped, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Melt butter in a small skillet and cook until golden brown. Remove from heat, then carefully stir in sage and lemon juice. Roast pumpkin seeds according to the “basic” method listed above, replacing the oil with the butter sauce. When seeds are roasted, toss with additional chopped sage.

Honey mustard and thyme pumpkin seeds

Ingredients:

2 cups pumpkin seeds

3 tablespoons vegetable, canola, or olive oil, separated

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon freshly picked thyme leaves

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

After carving, remove all excess pulp and rinse pumpkin seeds. Roast pumpkin seeds according to the “basic” method listed above. While seeds are roasting, combine 1 tablespoon oil, honey, Dijon and thyme leaves in a small bowl. When seeds are roasted and cooled, toss with remaining ingredients.

Editors' Recommendations