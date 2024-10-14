 Skip to main content
Pumpkin season is here, so try this Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini recipe

Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice is the flavor of the season

By
Mr Black

As fall arrives, one thing that you can guarantee is that pumpkin spice will be everywhere. Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice is the flavor of the season — and if you love it, now is the time to have some fun with it.

One big trend in cocktails right now is combining two of the most popular drinks — pumpkin spice lattes and espresso martinis — into one tasty fall beverage. If that sparks your interest, we have a recipe from coffee liqueur brand Mr Black which combines the flavors of vodka, cold brew coffee, and pumpkin spice into one irresistible glass.

If you’re feeling fancy you can go all out on making your own pumpkin spice mix and making your own cold brew. But if you’re looking for an easier option then store-bought spice mix and pre-made cold brew will make this recipe a snap to whip up.

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

Created by Pam Wiznitzer

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz of Ketel One Vodka
  • 0.5 oz of Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur
  • 0.75 oz of Pumpkin Allspice Syrup*
  • 1 oz of coffee concentrate**
  • Garnish: Pumpkin Spice and Espresso Powder

Method:

Combine the vodka, coffee liqueur, pumpkin spice syrup, and coffee concentrate in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. For a fancy touch, garnish half of the cocktail with some pumpkin spice and espresso powder.

For the Pumpkin Allspice Syrup:

Boil two cups of water with one tablespoon of pumpkin spice and stir for 5-7 minutes. Then, let simmer for 5 minutes, measure out the reduced liquid, and mix with equal parts sugar.

For the Coffee Concentrate:

Mix one cup of cold brew and one tablespoon of espresso powder.

Get ready for spooky season with these tasty Margarita recipes
Try this apple cider twist on a margarita or pick from sweet or spicy rim options
spooky margarita recipes dsc03462 1

With October on the horizon, the Halloween lovers out there are getting ready to switch into spooky mood. Inspired by one of the all time great Halloween movies, Practical Magic, we've got two Margarita recipes to sip while you're kicking back and enjoying the spooky vibes.

The Margarita is traditionally made with just tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, but it's a template that prompts infinite variation. One recipe adds apple cider for a taste of the season, balanced out with some agave syrup for sweetness and adds a fun sweet, salty, and spicy cinnamon rim to the glass to recreate that apple pie flavor.

How to make the best Irish coffee recipes, fall-ready drinks
Try these Irish coffee recipes and prepare to be amazed
Irish coffee

The Irish Coffee is a classic drink that's outlasted any number of trends and movements within the cocktail industry. Better, it's open to all kinds of interpretation, meaning you can mix up a different version each time you feel in the mood. And since we're entering the cold time of year, the core ingredients of warm coffee and whiskey are even more appealing.

Of the many great hot cocktails and whiskey cocktails on the menu, the Irish Coffee has a big and deserved following. It's an old beverage showing no signs of slowing down, originally concocted in Northern Europe to take on the many gray days of the off-season. We love it around St. Patrick's Day, as well as late in the evening, with decaf plugged into the equation for an ideal nightcap cocktail.
Alicia Perry's best Irish coffee recipe

Make a crystal clear espresso martini with Milagro’s new Cristalino Añejo tequila
Use this new tequila to add a crystal clear elegant to classic cocktails
milagro cristalino anejo clear espresso martini mila cktl espressomartini hand

When it comes to making exceptional cocktails, great flavors are of course an essential. But appearances matter too, and making a cocktail look elegant and tempting is part of the enjoyable sensory experience. That desire for fine appearances has driven a recent interest in cristalino tequilas, which are tequilas that are aged to develop their flavors and then filtered to give a crystal clear look.

The newest offering is from respected brand Milagro, which has debuted a Cristalino Añejo addition to its product line. While suited for sipping, the tequila is also intended for making beautiful cocktails, such as tequila twists on classic recipes. The brand's recipe for a clear espresso martini sounds particularly intriguing, combining Cristalino with Cointreau and vanilla-coffee bean syrup to capture the tastes of an espresso martini with the clear appearance of a classic martini.
Crystal Clear Espresso Martini

