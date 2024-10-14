As fall arrives, one thing that you can guarantee is that pumpkin spice will be everywhere. Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice is the flavor of the season — and if you love it, now is the time to have some fun with it.

One big trend in cocktails right now is combining two of the most popular drinks — pumpkin spice lattes and espresso martinis — into one tasty fall beverage. If that sparks your interest, we have a recipe from coffee liqueur brand Mr Black which combines the flavors of vodka, cold brew coffee, and pumpkin spice into one irresistible glass.

If you’re feeling fancy you can go all out on making your own pumpkin spice mix and making your own cold brew. But if you’re looking for an easier option then store-bought spice mix and pre-made cold brew will make this recipe a snap to whip up.

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

Created by Pam Wiznitzer

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Ketel One Vodka

0.5 oz of Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

0.75 oz of Pumpkin Allspice Syrup*

1 oz of coffee concentrate**

Garnish: Pumpkin Spice and Espresso Powder

Method:

Combine the vodka, coffee liqueur, pumpkin spice syrup, and coffee concentrate in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. For a fancy touch, garnish half of the cocktail with some pumpkin spice and espresso powder.

For the Pumpkin Allspice Syrup:

Boil two cups of water with one tablespoon of pumpkin spice and stir for 5-7 minutes. Then, let simmer for 5 minutes, measure out the reduced liquid, and mix with equal parts sugar.

For the Coffee Concentrate:

Mix one cup of cold brew and one tablespoon of espresso powder.