Creamy, seasonal iced coffee at home

If you love sipping on iced coffee at home, don’t miss Dunkin’s newly released limited-edition winter flavored coffees. Perfect for enjoying from the comfort of your home, these new seasonal flavors differ from winter flavors offered in the stores. The first of the two new flavors is Merry Mint Bark Iced Coffee, a delightful holiday favorite for at-home enjoyment.

This 40-ounce multi-serve iced coffee is one of two seasonal coffee flavors in Dunkin’s holiday collection of ready-to-drink iced coffees, crafted with Dunkin’ Original Blend Iced Coffee, indulgent chocolate and mint flavors, and real milk. Pour over ice and enjoy.

The second flavor is better for those who prefer something a bit fruitier. Winter White Razz Iced Coffee is the perfect treat to keep in the fridge this holiday season. Made with Dunkin’ Original Blend Iced Coffee, real milk and rich white chocolate and smooth raspberry flavors, the 40-ounce, ready-to-serve bottle is the perfect winter-time treat. Each of the two new pre-made iced coffee flavors already includes cream and sugar, which means they can be enjoyed right out of the bottle with no preparation required. You can find these flavors in the refrigerated section of your local grocery store or general stores such as Walmart or Target.

In addition to these two flavors of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee, Dunkin’s Gingerbread Flavored Coffee, and K-Cup Pods are also available to enjoy at home. This medium roast coffee with delicately spiced notes and aromas of clove and cinnamon is the perfect way to fill your cup with holiday cheer. These seasonal winter flavors are only available for a limited time.