 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Dunkin’ releases two new seasonal flavors for at-home iced coffee

Creamy, seasonal iced coffee at home

By
Dunkin'
Dunkin' / Dunkin'

If you love sipping on iced coffee at home, don’t miss Dunkin’s newly released limited-edition winter flavored coffees. Perfect for enjoying from the comfort of your home, these new seasonal flavors differ from winter flavors offered in the stores. The first of the two new flavors is Merry Mint Bark Iced Coffee, a delightful holiday favorite for at-home enjoyment.

This 40-ounce multi-serve iced coffee is one of two seasonal coffee flavors in Dunkin’s holiday collection of ready-to-drink iced coffeescrafted with Dunkin’ Original Blend Iced Coffee, indulgent chocolate and mint flavors, and real milkPour over ice and enjoy. 

Recommended Videos

The second flavor is better for those who prefer something a bit fruitier. Winter White Razz Iced Coffee is the perfect treat to keep in the fridge this holiday season. Made with Dunkin’ Original Blend Iced Coffee, real milk and rich white chocolate and smooth raspberry flavors, the 40-ounce, ready-to-serve bottle is the perfect winter-time treat. Each of the two new pre-made iced coffee flavors already includes cream and sugar, which means they can be enjoyed right out of the bottle with no preparation required. You can find these flavors in the refrigerated section of your local grocery store or general stores such as Walmart or Target.

Related

In addition to these two flavors of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee, Dunkin’s Gingerbread Flavored Coffee, and K-Cup Pods are also available to enjoy at home. This medium roast coffee with delicately spiced notes and aromas of clove and cinnamon is the perfect way to fill your cup with holiday cheer. These seasonal winter flavors are only available for a limited time.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
The 8 best espresso machines for home brews
The best ways to brew espresso at home
Espresso pouring in a cup

Italy has blessed us with so many culinary creations it's hard to pick a favorite. When you think of Italian food, you automatically picture a beautiful, cheesy pizza or a plate full of pasta with a delicious meat sauce. However, one invention that is quite frequently overlooked is the black gold that baristas deal in every day. We're not talking crude oil; we're talking espresso.

How many of us would be able to overcome the prior night's cocktails and be functioning humans at work if it weren't for our daily Americano? Let's also not forget it makes a decadent after-dinner treat poured over some ice cream.

Read more
J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery honors veterans with new bourbon release
Just in time for Veterans Day, J. Mattingly 1845 is releasing a special edition bourbon
J. Mattingly 1845

Just in time for Veterans Day, Frankfort, Kentucky’s J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery is releasing the fifth edition of its popular Combat Infantry Badge (CIB) Bourbon. The whiskey gets its name from the Combat Infantry Badges, which are awarded to Army Infantry and Special Forces soldiers with the rank of Colonel and below who were engaged in active ground combat during their military service.

It’s more than just a whiskey to honor combat veterans; it’s also made for a good cause. A portion of the sales for every bottle of this annual release is donated to military nonprofit charities. This year, the charity is Blue Skies for the Good Guys and Gals Warrier Foundation, which honors veterans, wounded soldiers, and their families.
J. Mattingly 1845 Combat Infantry Badge (CIB) Bourbon

Read more
Barrell announced the release of Barrell New Year Bourbon 2025
Barrell just announced the release of a complex blended whiskey
Whiskey glass

Founded in 2013, Barrell Craft Spirits is a Louisville, Kentucky-based brand known for its independent blending and bottling of unique, complex, sourced whiskeys and rum. And while we could spend an article writing about its award-winning rums, today, it’s all about whiskey—specifically, the newest release from the iconic brand.
Barrell New Year Bourbon 2025

Last week, Barrell Craft Spirits announced the release of Barrell New Year Bourbon 2025. Distilled and matured to pay tribute to the renewal a new year brings, only 12,000 bottles of this limited-edition expression will be released to the public.

Read more