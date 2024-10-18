Get into the holiday spirit early

 Skip to main content
Dunkin’s new 2024 holiday drink menu just leaked (with new festive flavors)

Dunkin cup
Ab kazaam / Pexels

Even though we’re only halfway through October, holiday lovers are already buzzing about Dunkin’s latest announcement, which just leaked. Starting November 1st, coffee lovers can begin ordering winter-time coffee favorites on the menu again, such as the Toasted White Chocolate Latte or the Cookie Butter Cold Brew. Other returning favorites from past year’s menus include the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and the White Hazlenut Bark Coffee. Dunkin’s seasonal winter drinks can be ordered as hot or iced beverages.

While you may have waited all year for your favorite holiday drink to return to Dunkin’, their newest release is also quite enticing. Based on the newest drink’s name alone — the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte — there’s a good chance this drink will get you into the holiday spirit. The Holiday Cookie Signature Latte will be made with brown sugar cookie syrup and toasted almond flavor, then topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a scoop of cookie butter crumbles. Pair this with one of Dunkin’s holiday food offerings, like the Cookie Butter Specialty Donut, for the perfect sweet treat.

If the release of just one new drink isn’t enough to excite you, there’s more. The holiday drink menu leak also showcases new “app-only” drinks exclusive to Dunkin’ customers ordering through the mobile app. The app beverages include Spiced Cookie Hot & Iced Coffee, Brown Sugar Cookie Oat Iced Chai Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Coconut Cold Brew, and Peppermint Mocha Hot Chocolate. With all of these drinks expected to hit Dunkin’ locations on November 1st, there’s plenty of time throughout the holiday season to try them all.

