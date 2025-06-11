Nespresso lovers can now enjoy a NOLA-inspired, chicory-flavored capsule

Top coffee brands Nespresso and Blue Bottle Coffee are bringing Blue Bottle’s iconic New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee to the Nespresso Vertuo System. Today, the brand has dropped a limited-edition NOLA Style Blend chicory coffee capsules, crafted to capture the bold, distinctive character of a longtime favorite with just the touch of a button.

These capsules are compatible with the Nespresso Vertuo system, allowing you to enjoy the flavor of chicory-style coffee at home. This special release was made with warm days and summertime sipping in mind, delivering a new way to enjoy iced coffee at home throughout the summer months. These coffee pods provide a cup of coffee designed to be enjoyed over ice, with milk and a touch of sugar or sweetener.

This new Nespresso pod release is inspired by a longtime guest favorite, Blue Bottle’s New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee, also known as the NOLA blend. Crafted by blending coffee with roasted chicory and served with milk and sweetened to taste, NOLA is a creamy and distinctive beverage that has earned a devoted following across Blue Bottle’s global cafes.

To complement the collaboration between these two brands, Nespresso has also launched two limited-edition co-branded items: a fluted Tumbler and a Vertuo Pop+ machine in a brilliant white finish. Both are brought to life with Blue Bottle Coffee’s signature blue hue, adding a vibrant pop of colour to summertime rituals.

Those interested in bringing the taste of NOLA coffee to their home via the Nespresso Vertuo pods can purchase the pods either directly from Nespresso, Blue Bottle Coffee, or in Nespresso boutiques nationwide.