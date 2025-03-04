Savor the Soul of NOLA with this new chicory coffee blend

Just in time for Mardi Gras, Fresh Roasted Coffee has announced a new chicory coffee blend with a rich, smooth tribute to Louisiana’s coffee tradition. Known for its sustainable coffee options, Fresh Roasted Coffee has crafted this coffee blend to capture the rich history and bold flavors of New Orleans with the new Organic New Orleans Style Artisan Blend. It is highly acclaimed as a smooth and delightfully rich coffee blend that brings together organic coffee and Positively Botanicals’ Organic Chicory to create a perfect balance of tradition and taste.

The Organic New Orleans Style Artisan Blend honors Louisiana’s unique coffee culture, which dates back to the Civil War era. Coffee shortages led to the innovation of adding chicory root to coffee. This inventive blend quickly became a beloved staple in the South, particularly in New Orleans, where it remains an essential part of today’s coffee culture. The New Orleans locals enjoy their chicory coffee with some sugar and steamed milk, but this blend is delicious no matter how you take it.

Fresh Roasted Coffee has a unique process for this special blend. They’ve taken their customer-favorite Arabic coffee into a French roast, which is then blended with Positively Botanicals’ organic Chicory Root.