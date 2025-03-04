 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Savor the Soul of NOLA with this new chicory coffee blend

Get ready for Mardi Gras with new this blend

By
Organic New Orleans Style Artisan Blend with Chicory
Fresh Coffee Roasters / Fresh Coffee Roasters

Just in time for Mardi Gras, Fresh Roasted Coffee has announced a new chicory coffee blend with a rich, smooth tribute to Louisiana’s coffee tradition. Known for its sustainable coffee options, Fresh Roasted Coffee has crafted this coffee blend to capture the rich history and bold flavors of New Orleans with the new Organic New Orleans Style Artisan Blend. It is highly acclaimed as a smooth and delightfully rich coffee blend that brings together organic coffee and Positively Botanicals’ Organic Chicory to create a perfect balance of tradition and taste.

The Organic New Orleans Style Artisan Blend honors Louisiana’s unique coffee culture, which dates back to the Civil War era. Coffee shortages led to the innovation of adding chicory root to coffee. This inventive blend quickly became a beloved staple in the South, particularly in New Orleans, where it remains an essential part of today’s coffee culture. The New Orleans locals enjoy their chicory coffee with some sugar and steamed milk, but this blend is delicious no matter how you take it.
Recommended Videos
Fresh Roasted Coffee has a unique process for this special blend. They’ve taken their customer-favorite Arabic coffee into a French roast, which is then blended with Positively Botanicals’ organic Chicory Root.
Related
The blend offers a rich, smooth taste with earthy undertones and a slight sweetness that sets it apart from traditional coffee blends. The blend is available now in a 12-ounce bag for drip coffee makers and is available for shipping nationwide. If you haven’t had the chance to try chicory coffee yet, now is your chance.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist focusing on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to…
Old Elk is rebranding its flagship whiskey as Slow Cut Blended Straight Bourbon
Old Elk is launching Slow Cut Blended Straight Bourbon
Old Elk

Old Elk is a big name in the whiskey world. It's well-known for its complex, award-winning whiskeys. Recently, the brand announced that it was rebranding its flagship blended straight bourbon. It's called Old Elk Slow Cut, and that's not the only change the popular brand is making to this whiskey.
Old Elk Slow Cut

Not only is Old Elk's flagship blended straight bourbon being renamed as Slow Cut, but it's also going to be sold at a lower price point for beginner bourbon drinkers and budget drinkers alike.

Read more
Starbucks adds Sunsera Blend coffee for light-roast coffee lovers
A new year-round light roast coffee
Starbucks Sunsera

Starbucks' new Sunsera blend has arrived. This new blonde roast coffee contains beans sourced from Brazil and Colombia. Launching on March 4th for purchase in Starbucks cafes and grocery stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, this new blonde roast adds a new brew to your spring coffee list. Delicious when brewed hot or iced (with or without milk), this light roast coffee offers something new and different for the coffee chain. Unlike other light roast coffees, the Sunsera blend has a softer, more nuanced taste. The brand says this coffee tastes equally delicious when served with or without cream, and we can't wait to try it out.

In addition to being available for purchase to brew at home, Starbucks Sunsera Blend will also be available as the Blonde Roast Coffee of the Day in Starbucks cafe locations. Combined with the company's new free refill policy, ' those staying in the cafe can enjoy a free refill of the Sunsera blend during the same visit. Per the brand, "The semi-washed and sun-dried coffees from Brazil bring out flavors of Meyer lemon zest and toasted almond while the washed coffees from Colombia bring out flavor notes of Asian pear and apricot. The Sunsera name conveys its easy-going personality – a blend of sun for its sunny personality and sera for the traditional Italian greeting buona sera."

Read more
Toast the new season with these sharp and bright gin cocktails
It's always the right time for a Gin Gimlet
Coppercraft Gin

Spring is the time for flowers, spritzes, and -- if you ask me -- gin cocktails. Alright, I'll admit that practically every time of year is for gin cocktails in my opinion, but it's a spirit especially suited to the arrival of warmer weather and bluer skies. One of the great things about gin is its versatility, as you can find gins made with a huge range of botanicals, from savory vegetables and herbs to sweet fruits to unusual spices. That also means that small craft gin brands can differentiate themselves with unique botanical flavors -- and that you can make interesting, complex cocktails with just a few ingredients.

The Gin Gimlet is the ideal vehicle for showing off the flavors of craft gins like Coppercraft Gin, as it contains just gin, lime juice, and sugar. It's a simple yet delicious combination that allows the spirit to shine. But you also get more esoteric cocktails, like one below which combines gin with blood orange liqueur.
Artisanal Gimlet

Read more