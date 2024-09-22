 Skip to main content
What is a mocha coffee? All about this indulgent chocolate coffee

If you love chocolate and coffee, this drink is for you

Iced mocha coffe
You may have heard the word “mocha” thrown around at coffee shops — but what is a mocha coffee? Is mocha just another variety of coffee, or is it a flavor like vanilla or hazelnut that’s added to coffee? Mocha coffee is rich and indulgent, creating a sweet, nutty, and chocolatey combination that is almost too good to be true. Below, discover all the answers to your questions about the one-of-a-kind mocha coffee.

What is a mocha coffee?

Coffee beans close-up
In its most basic form, a mocha coffee contains a shot of espresso combined with chocolate powder or syrup and topped with milk or cream.  If you love chocolate and coffee, the mocha coffee combines both flavors for a delicious drink.

The basic framework of a mocha coffee requires a few ingredients: coffee, chocolate, and some form of milk. However, there are lots of variations of mocha coffee, which you’ll see depending on where you order the drink. Some variations may contain whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles, drizzle, or other drink enhancements.

However, the basics of the mocha coffee remain the same. Many people describe the mocha coffee as a variation of a latte that contains chocolate. Others might describe the mocha coffee as a “coffee” version of hot chocolate.

What does a mocha coffee taste like?

The combination of espresso used in a mocha coffee creates the perfect blend of slightly bitter combined with the velvety smoothness and sweetness of chocolate. Mocha coffee can be customized to your taste preferences — to create a variation of slightly sweet or extra sweet coffee drinks, depending on what you’re in the mood for.

Today, the chocolate component of mocha can even contain different types of chocolate — varying from white chocolate mocha to dark chocolate mocha. Many iced varieties of mocha drinks are offered, too, such as Starbucks‘ Iced Caffè Mocha beverage.

It’s easy to understand what makes up a mocha coffee, but what exactly is “mocha” itself? The word “mocha” initially referred to coffee beans grown in Mocha, Yemen. The “mocha bean” grown there was known to have a rich, chocolatey flavor, which inspired the mocha flavoring we know today. So, today, mocha refers more to a mix of chocolate and coffee flavorings. History notes that Yemeni traders would sell these coffee beans at the port, causing the drink to soon become popular in other parts of the world.

Mocha coffee continued to gain popularity in Europe during the 17th century when many even began adding sugar or spices, such as cinnamon, to the drink. In the 19th century, coffee shops in Italy began adding chocolate to espresso drinks to mimic a similar mocha flavor.

What is a white mocha coffee?

As you might have suspected, a white mocha coffee contains the same ingredients as a mocha coffee, except it uses white chocolate instead. Starbucks and many other national coffee chains offer these variations, such as the White Chocolate Mocha, which features a drizzle of white chocolate sauce for a different type of mocha flavoring and taste. White mocha coffee tends to be slightly sweeter than mocha coffee, which contains dark chocolate.

How to make a mocha coffee

Mocha coffee
There are a few different ways you can approach making a mocha coffee at home. If you’re looking for a light chocolate flavor or want to go the traditional route, cocoa powder can add a slight hint of chocolatey flavor to your mocha coffee. On the other hand, if you seek a more indulgent chocolate taste, you may wish to opt for chocolate syrup or premade mocha syrup to recreate the drink as authentically as possible.

In terms of milk, 2% milk is often used in many mocha coffees. However, the milk can be substituted for cream, skim milk, or dairy-free alternative milk such as almond milk or coconut milk.

Making a mocha coffee at home

  1. Start by brewing any espresso you like. Depending on your desired drink size, you can use one to two shots of espresso.
  2. Heat your milk in a saucepan over medium heat until it becomes steaming hot. You can also use a home milk steamer device, if you happen to have one.
  3. Remove the milk from the heat once you notice that it’s bubbly and the texture has become lighter.
  4. Add 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder or one serving of chocolate or mocha syrup to the hot espresso. Combine and stir it until it’s fully mixed. Add frothed milk on top of the espresso.
  5. Optional: Add whipped cream, milk foam, chocolate nibs, or more mocha drizzle on top.
  6. Enjoy your indulgent mocha coffee!

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Emily is a freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics.
