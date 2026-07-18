The bottles of bourbon you should always have on your bar cart

Other than the designated hitter, apple pie, and ranch dressing, there are few things more uniquely American than bourbon whiskey. While there are a variety of rules, to be considered bourbon whiskey, it must be made from at least 51% corn (with many having a much higher percentage) and be made in the US (including Puerto Rico and DC). Regardless of what a whiskey purist might tell you, it doesn’t need to be produced in Kentucky (although more than 90% of it still is made in the Bluegrass State). That said, if you’re new to this type of whiskey, you need to start somewhere. Lucky for you, I’m here to help.

If you were to magically rewind my life about two decades, I would easily have been able to refer to myself as a bourbon beginner. Back then, I had only sampled a few whiskeys (mostly in cocktails) and couldn’t tell the difference between Johnnie Walker and Jim Beam. Over the years (and with a ton of writing, researching, and sampling), I’ve learned that not only are there major differences between Scotch, bourbon, and other whisk(e)ys, but also that there are a handful of bourbon whiskeys that everyone should stock on their home bar at all times.

How I pick my bourbon

Sure, I have a fair number of over-the-top expensive bottles in my collection, but that’s not what we’re here for today. We’re all about the reasonably priced bourbons that you’ll want to start your collection with and continue drinking for years. These are the bottles that manage the bridge between value and quality. None of these are crazy expensive, but all are high-quality and can be sipped neat or mixed into a cocktail. They’re balanced, flavorful, and versatile. Above all else, every one of my selections is available almost everywhere bourbon is sold.

The best bottles of bourbon to add to your home bar cart

Now that you’ve learned a little about bourbon and what makes a great bottle, it’s time to find some to add to your home bar cart from now until forever. Below, you’ll find my picks. They include some of the best well-known brands ever made and some that are slightly lesser-known. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Elijah Craig Small Batch

There are few value bottles better than Elijah Craig Small Batch. It’s named for Elijah Craig, a former Baptist minister who some believe invented bourbon by aging his corn whiskey in charred oak barrels. This small-batch Kentucky straight bourbon begins with a mash bill of 78% corn, 12% malted barley, and 10% rye. Bottled at a sippable, mixable 94-proof, this popular bourbon begins with a nose of caramelized sugar, raisins, brown sugar, toasted vanilla beans, and charred oaky wood. The palate is centered on flavors such as sticky toffee, candied pecans, cinnamon, vanilla beans, oak, and sweet caramel. The finish is long and lingering, ending with notes of oak, dried fruit, and cinnamon. Sip it neat, on the rocks, or as the base for your favorite whiskey cocktails.

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Widow Jane 10 Year

Widow Jane might not have the same name recognition as some of the whiskeys on this list, but it still deserves a permanent spot on your home bar. This bourbon is made from a blend of whiskeys from Indiana, Tennessee, and Kentucky, all aged for at least a decade. Made in 5-barrel batches, it is non-chill filtered and proofed with mineral water from nearby Rosendale Mines. This creates a complex, nuanced blended bourbon that opens with notes of cinnamon candy, toasted vanilla beans, caramelized sugar, dried fruit, and oak. Sipping it reveals hints of dried cherries, sticky toffee pudding, candied nuts, oak, and baking spices. The finish is long, lingering, and warm, ending with a mix of candied orange peels, butterscotch, and spices. A lot of work went into crafting this whiskey. Drink it neat on a cool summer evening.

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Old Grand-Dad Bonded

When it comes to underrated, low-priced bourbons, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of Old Grand-Dad Bonded. One of the small batch “olds” from Jim Beam, this popular expression begins with a mash bill of 63% corn, 27% rye, and 10% malted barley. This bottled-in-bond whiskey is matured for at least 4 years and bottled at 100 proof. This creates a subtly spicy, memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of butterscotch pudding, toasted vanilla beans, cinnamon, candied nuts, and oak. The palate features flavors like cracked black pepper, vanilla cream, brown sugar, candied orange peels, oak, and cinnamon candy. The finish is long, warm, ending in notes of pecans, oak, and caramel. Best enjoyed with a splash or two of water or mixed into an Old Fashioned or Whiskey Sour, this is guaranteed to be your new favorite whiskey.

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Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch

If you’ve never tried Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon, what are you waiting for? This award-winning wheated whiskey is produced in Kirby, Wyoming. It all begins with a mash bill of locally sourced 68% non-GMO corn, 20% wheat, and 12% malted barley. Matured for about 5 years in charred oak barrels, it’s known for aromas of dried fruit, toasted vanilla beans, caramelized sugar, and light spices. The palate is soft, creamy and begins with notes of toffee, cinnamon candy, herbal mint, raisins, brown sugar, and oak. The finish is long, warm, and ends with a balance of caramel, sweet cream, and wintry spices.

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Wild Turkey 101

If you only purchase one bourbon on this list to add to your bar cart, make it Wild Turkey 101. It all begins with a high-rye mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% barley. It’s aged in heavy alligator-charred oak barrels and bottled at a potent 101 proof. Great for mixing and rainy-day sipping, it begins with scents of toffee, toasted vanilla beans, cinnamon, dried fruits, leather, and oak. The palate is loaded with flavors like caramel corn, brown sugar, vanilla, cracked black pepper, and oak. The finish is medium, dry, and ends with notes of candied orange peel, caramel, and spices.

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