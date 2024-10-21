 Skip to main content
Add some sparkle to your party with the glittering Goldfish Cocktail

Combine Goldwasser gold leaf liqueur with Cointreau, gin, and lemon juice for a delicious and celebratory drink

By
goldfish cocktail recipe erika fletcher gzwpllebivc unsplash
Photo by Erika Fletcher on Unsplash

When it comes to celebration drinks, we tend to go straight to one ingredient: Champagne. And while Champagne cocktails can indeed be delicious, they aren’t the only way to celebrate. You can also find a variety of liqueurs which have a celebratory feeling, like Goldwasser, which is a herbal liqueur that has flakes of gold leaf floating in it. Don’t worry — the golf leaf is safe to consume — but it does add a fun touch of sparkle to a drink.

The tricky part is finding a way to make a drink that still tastes great as well as looking good. This recipe, for a drink called a Goldfish, balances the herbal flavors of the Goldwasser with the robust orange peel flavor of Cointreau, and adds gin and lemon to give more botanical notes and citrus zing.

This recipe calls for The Botanist gin in particular, which is a very flavorful but also exceptionally smooth gin which pairs wonderfully with both citrus and herbal flavors thanks to its many botanicals. The combination adds up to a delicious drink which shows off a touch of bling whilst still being classy and tasteful.

This would be the ideal drink to make for a celebratory party where you’re looking for something a bit more distinctive than Champagne, offering flavor but also a sense of fun.

How to make a Goldfish cocktail

Goldfish Cocktail
Cointreau

Ingredients:

  • 0.75 oz Cointreau
  • 0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 0.75 oz Goldwasser
  • 1.5 oz The Botanist gin

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
