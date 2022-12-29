These bubbly cocktails will have you feeling fizzy all night

Is there anything more festive than Champagne? This bubbly drink has the power to transform any humdrum gathering into a sparkling good time more than any other beverage, we’d argue. The beautiful glassware, the way the bubbles tickle your nose, the fact that we raise it in the air when voicing our hopes and well wishes — all of these things combine to give us the world’s happiest drink. Alone, Champagne is all of these things and more. But when you add to it a few more delicious ingredients, something magical happens.

While the fizzy sweetness of Champagne remains the star of the show, mixing it into cocktails allows other flavors to shine along with it and create a Champagne drink that matches the mood of your party perfectly. Feeling natural and sophisticated? Add a little elderflower and pear to your Champagne for a party on the veranda, overlooking the garden. In the mood for a little holly and jolly? Toss a candy cane in your flute for an extra Christmasy cocktail. (Who cares that the holiday is over? You still have all those candy canes to go through.)

While a glass of Champagne is fabulous on its own, these Champagne cocktail recipes will really liven up your party this New Year’s Eve.

Champagne cocktail tips and tricks

Each of the below recipes are for two cocktails, but they can easily be scaled up for a larger crowd.

If you’re hosting a larger crowd and don’t want to spend all evening playing bartender, you can mix large batches in pitchers or punch bowls. Just don’t add ice or the Champagne until serving because…

Champagne is best just after opening. To avoid losing any of those delicious bubbles, add the Champagne to the rest of the ingredients just before drinking.

If it’s a more casual get-together, a DIY Champagne cocktail bar is always a fun idea. Simply set up a bar station complete with clearly labeled ingredients, cocktail shaker, and a little sign with instructions. Guests will have a great time mixing their own drinks!

Be sure that your Champagne is properly chilled before serving. The ideal temperature should be between 46 and 50F.

If mixing with other particularly sweet ingredients, we recommend using a Brut (dry) Champagne to avoid an overly sweet cocktail.

(From Yes to Yolks)

The bright and fruity freshness of elderflower is the perfect accent for crisp pear and sweet, bubbly Champagne. Together, they’re a burst of refreshment and flavor that make for the perfect party cocktail.

Ingredients:

2 ounces pear nectar

pear nectar 2 ounces St. Germaine elderflower liqueur

St. Germaine elderflower liqueur 8 ounces chilled dry champagne or sparkling wine

chilled dry champagne or sparkling wine Fresh pear, thinly sliced, for garnish (optional)

Method:

Pour 1 ounce each of pear nectar and elderflower liqueur into two glasses and top with the champagne. Garnish each glass with a slice of pear and serve.

(From Barley and Sage)

Elegant, simple, and timeless, this cocktail combines the earthy sweetness of fig with the sparkly pop of champagne. The result is exquisite and perfect for any holiday get-together.

Ingredients:

4 fresh figs

4 teaspoons sugar

3 ounces vodka

8 ounces champagne or sparkling wine

Method:

Into a cocktail shaker, put figs, sugar, and vodka and muddle until figs have released all of their juice. Strain mixture into two coupe glasses and top with chilled champagne.

(From Half-Baked Harvest)

This gorgeously fruity Champagne cocktail is not only beautiful, but full of festive flavor. We love the combinations of fizz and fruit, accented by Champagne’s signature bubble.

Ingredients:

16 fresh mint leaves

4 tablespoons pomegranate juice

Juice from 1 orange, either regular or blood orange

2 ounces Cointreau

4 ounces ginger beer

Champagne or Prosecco, chilled, for topping

Pomegranate arils and orange slices, for serving

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, combine mint, juices, and Cointreau. Fill with ice and shake 1 minute. Strain into two champagne or wine glasses filled with ice. Add the ginger beer and top with the champagne. Serve with pomegranate arils, orange slices, and mint.

(From Modern Farmhouse Eats)

Serve this beautiful beverage as either a cocktail or a dessert and we’re guessing your guests will be absolutely delighted. Feel free to mix up your fruit and sherbet varieties for lots of flavorfully festive combinations.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup fresh or frozen raspberries, plus more for garnishing

1 ounce lime juice

2 ounces vodka

ounces 2 – 6 scoops raspberry sherbet

Champagne

F resh mint for garnishing (optional)

Method:

In two glasses, muddle together the raspberries, lime juice, and vodka. Add the sherbet and top with champagne. Garnish with raspberries and mint, and serve.

(From Freutcake)

This holiday cocktail is a little bit “on the nose” when it comes to festive drinks, but we don’t care. The refreshing peppermint and bubbly Champagne make for the most celebratory of combinations and we can’t get enough. (Bonus? The candy canes are on sale this week.)

Ingredients:

2 ounces White Creme de Cacao

10 ounces Champagne

2 candy canes, crushed (for the rim)

2 whole candy canes, for garnish

Method:

In a zip-top bag, crush 2 whole candy cane into a fine powder. Dip the rims of your champagne flutes into a small dish of White Creme de Cocoa, then roll in the crushed candy canes. Add White Creme de Cocoa to champagne flutes and top with chilled Champagne. Garnish with candy canes and serve.

Editors' Recommendations