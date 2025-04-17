 Skip to main content
Lucas Bols is celebrating 450 years of cocktail innovation with a must have new mixology ingredient

If you’re a home mixologist, you already know about the prowess of Lucas Bols, thanks to its wide range of liqueurs, triple secs, and more. Recently, to celebrate its 450th birthday, the iconic brand announced the launch of a new liqueur perfect for home bartenders.

 Bols Blue 1575

Lucas Bols
Lucas Bols

To celebrate 450 years, renowned distilled spirits brand Lucas Bols announced the launch of Bols Blue 1575, a super-premium Blue Curaçao. For those unaware, Blue Curaçao is known for its bright blue color and sweet, memorable citrus flavor. It’s the perfect addition to tropical cocktails like the Blue Lagoon, Blue Hawaiian, and more.

Bols Blue 1575 begins with distilled orange peels and a botanical spiced rum base. It’s flavored with vanilla, grains of paradise, cardamom, and more. The result is a bright, citrus-driven 29.5% ABV liqueur that belongs on your home bar.

“Bols Blue 1575 is a tribute to the original Blue Curaçao Liqueur and a celebration of our 450 years of distilling expertise,” Monique ten Kortenaar, Master Distiller & Distillery Manager at The Lucas Bols Distillery in Amsterdam, said.

“With this release, we honor our heritage while pushing the possibilities of modern mixology forward.”

Ivar de Langue, Global Education Manager and Master Bartender at Lucas Bols says that blue cocktails are back and more sophisticated than ever.

“With Bols Blue 1575, we’ve involved bartenders in the process and created a unique expression that gives today’s bartenders the tools to reinvent classic blue cocktails with a modern super premium flavor. We’re excited to see how mixologists around the world will experiment, elevate, and surprise with vibrant cocktails that don’t just look incredible, they taste extraordinary too.”

Where can I buy this?

Lucas Bols
Lucas Bols

Bols Blue 1575 will be available at select retailers and in bars, restaurants, and hotels in the US beginning in spring 2025 for the suggested retail price of $35 for a 700ml bottle.

