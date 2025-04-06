 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

West Fork Whiskey Co. is releasing a new ten-year-old bourbon

This is the oldest whiskey in the Hamer lineup

By
West Fork
West Fork

If you think the only place great bourbon can be made is Kentucky, you’re sadly mistaken. Look at one of the states that border it, and you’ll see some great whiskey being made. We’re talking, of course, about West Fork Whiskey Company.

This “100% Indiana grain-to-glass” distillery was founded in 2014 by Indian-born best friends Julian Jones, David McIntyre, and Blake Jones. Recently, the brand announced the launch of a new, 10-year-old bourbon.

Recommended Videos

Old Hamer 10-Year Bourbon

West Fork
West Fork

West Fork Whiskey Co. is adding Old Hamer 10-Year Bourbon to its lineup of whiskeys. Made with a “historically Hoosier” mash bill of 99% corn (yes, you read that right) and 1% malted barley, it was matured for a full ten years in new, charred American oak barrels. It was crafted to pay tribute to the mash bill used by the Hamer family at their distillery in Lawrence County, Indiana, in the 1800s. The rest of the Hamer lineup also features this unique, corn-centric mash bill.

Related

The oldest Hamer product released so far, this 100-proof whiskey is known for its bold, rich, complex flavor profile featuring (according to the brand) bubblegum and caramel candy on the nose and vanilla, caramel, mint, and toasted oak on the palate.

“Distilled, aged, and bottled in Indiana, Old Hamer 10-Year is a perfect example of what makes our signature 99% corn to 1% malted barley recipe so desirable,” West Fork Whiskey co-founder and head distiller Julian Jones said.

“It is sweet, sophisticated, and easy to drink to the last drop.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

Old Hamer 10-Year Bourbon is available at select retailers, online, and on West Fork’s website for the suggested retail price of $84.99.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Royal Salute releases 21-Year-Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition Scotch Whisky
Royal Salute's newest whisky is a tribute to the world of Brazilian polo
Royal Salute

The well-known Scotch whisky brand Royal Salute is launching one of its most unique expressions to date. The newest addition to its popular Polo Collection, the Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition combines timeless whisky-making techniques and respect for the world of Brazilian athletics.
Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Rio de Janeiro Polo Edition

This limited-edition expression is the seventh addition to the Polo Collection. Royal Salute's Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, created this bespoke 21-year-old blended malt whisky to pay homage to the athletic culture of Rio de Janeiro. It includes whiskies from Braeval Distillery matured in first-fill barrels. The other whiskies included were matured in American oak barrels.

Read more
Penelope Bourbon is launching a ready-to-pour Peach Old Fashioned
Penelope Bourbon joins the RTD party with its Peach Old Fashioned
Bib & Tucker

Penelope Bourbon is well-known for its popular whiskey portfolio, including Four Grain, Wheated, and Toasted Bourbon. Recently, it announced that it was entering the world of ready-to-pour cocktails with the release of its Peach Old Fashioned.
Penelope Bourbon Peach Old Fashioned
Penelope Bourbon is shaking up the ready-to-pour market with the launch of its first-ever bottled cocktail: the Penelope Peach Old Fashioned. This premium, handcrafted cocktail offers the perfect balance of convenience and quality, delivering a fresh take on a timeless classic – just in time for spring celebrations. It is bottled at 80 proof and available for a minimum suggested retail price of $29.99. Penelope Bourbon

Penelope Bourbon is joining the world of ready-to-drink cocktails with its first bottled cocktail launch. The Penelope Bourbon Peach Old Fashioned is a blend of the brand's award-winning straight bourbon, rye whiskey, peach bitters, and 100% pure maple syrup.

Read more
Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey is launching a new double oak bourbon
Buzzard's Roost is leaning into the double oaked style with its newest release
Buzzard’s Roost

Buzzard’s Roost opened its Whiskey Row Experience in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, in 2023. Since then, the award-winning brand has become well-known for its high-quality, noteworthy whiskey releases, such as its Barrel Strength Bourbon, Char #1 Bourbon, Toasted American Oak Bourbon, and more. The newest addition to its bourbon line-up is a whiskey that totally leans into the double-oak style the brand is well-known for.
Buzzard’s Roost Signature Double Oak Bourbon

This new expression from Buzzard’s Roost begins with a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. It’s first matured in new American white oak barrels before finishing in proprietary casks that were lightly charred and toasted. But this isn’t the first double oaked whiskey from the brand.

Read more