West Fork Whiskey Co. is releasing a new ten-year-old bourbon

If you think the only place great bourbon can be made is Kentucky, you’re sadly mistaken. Look at one of the states that border it, and you’ll see some great whiskey being made. We’re talking, of course, about West Fork Whiskey Company.

This “100% Indiana grain-to-glass” distillery was founded in 2014 by Indian-born best friends Julian Jones, David McIntyre, and Blake Jones. Recently, the brand announced the launch of a new, 10-year-old bourbon.

Old Hamer 10-Year Bourbon

West Fork Whiskey Co. is adding Old Hamer 10-Year Bourbon to its lineup of whiskeys. Made with a “historically Hoosier” mash bill of 99% corn (yes, you read that right) and 1% malted barley, it was matured for a full ten years in new, charred American oak barrels. It was crafted to pay tribute to the mash bill used by the Hamer family at their distillery in Lawrence County, Indiana, in the 1800s. The rest of the Hamer lineup also features this unique, corn-centric mash bill.

The oldest Hamer product released so far, this 100-proof whiskey is known for its bold, rich, complex flavor profile featuring (according to the brand) bubblegum and caramel candy on the nose and vanilla, caramel, mint, and toasted oak on the palate.

“Distilled, aged, and bottled in Indiana, Old Hamer 10-Year is a perfect example of what makes our signature 99% corn to 1% malted barley recipe so desirable,” West Fork Whiskey co-founder and head distiller Julian Jones said.

“It is sweet, sophisticated, and easy to drink to the last drop.”

Where can I buy it?

Old Hamer 10-Year Bourbon is available at select retailers, online, and on West Fork’s website for the suggested retail price of $84.99.