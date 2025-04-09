 Skip to main content
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin celebrates National Gin & Tonic Day with a new campaign

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin is launching a new, immersive campaign

The Shed Distillery
If you didn’t know, today is National Gin & Tonic Day. It’s the perfect day to enjoy this refreshing, simple, elegant cocktail. The folks at Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin know all about this drink’s appeal and the love for gin itself. To celebrate the holiday and ten years of being available in the US market, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin is launching a new, immersive campaign.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin: A Curious Irish Adventure

This 360° campaign celebrates the global journey inside every bottle of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin. It all began in 2004 in rural Ireland, where a man named P.J. Rigney started his gin journey. Instead of settling for only traditional gin herbs and botanicals, he wanted to create something different and unique. His quest led him to nine countries to find twelve botanicals. The result was an innovative gin loaded with exotic ingredients, including gunpowder tea.

The campaign highlight is the “Botanical Trail,” a storytelling experience designed to let gin fans in on the origins of the different herbs and botanicals included in the gin. This includes Germany, Morocco, Romania, Macedonia, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, and China. The brand picked National Gin & Tonic Day because it is the perfect day to celebrate the juniper-driven, botanical spirit.

“Gin & Tonic Day is more than just a celebration of a classic cocktail—it’s an invitation to explore new flavors,” Andrew Eis, Vice President Brand Excellence – Spirits for Palm Bay International says.

“Every sip of the signature G&T is a journey, infused with exotic botanicals and a bold spirit of curiosity. We hope that when gin lovers seek something truly unique, they reach for Gunpowder Irish Gin.”

Where can I buy it?

After you learn about the origins of the gin, you can purchase a bottle at alcohol retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $36.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
