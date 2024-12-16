The Shed Distillery is launching the Drumshanbo Marsala Cask Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Drumshanbo Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey Marsala Cask Edition Where can I buy it?

If you’re a gin drinker, you’ve probably sipped or mixed with Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin from The Shed Distillery. This flavorful, exotic gin is an excellent base for a Gin & tonic, Gimlet, and any number of gin-based cocktails.

Did you know this popular brand also makes other spirits, including single-pot still Irish whiskey? In addition to its other expressions, this week, The Shed announced the launch of a new, exciting whiskey release just in time for the holiday season.

Drumshanbo Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey Marsala Cask Edition

The newest release from The Shed Distillery begins as a blend of malted and unmalted Irish barley and Irish oats. It’s triple pot still distilled before being matured for seven years in Sicilian Marsala wine barrels. Added to the casks in 2017, this whiskey wasn’t deemed ready for bottling until it received approval from The Shed Distillery’s Head Distiller, Brian Taft.

The result is an 86-proof, complex, slow-sipping whiskey that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of clove, honey, sun-ripened fruit, and caramelized sugar. The palate is a symphony of dried fruits, candied hazelnuts, and spiced oak. The finish is sweet and lightly spicy and ends with Marsala wine notes.

Where can I buy it?

Whether you’re a fan of Italian wine, classic Irish whiskey, or both, this limited-edition expression is the perfect addition to your holiday table. Only 2,000 bottles of this whiskey are being made available. It can be purchased at select whiskey retailers for the suggested retail price of $79.99.