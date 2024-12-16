 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Shed Distillery is launching the Drumshanbo Marsala Cask Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Just in time for the holidays, The Shed Distillery is launching the Drumshanbo Marsala Cask

By
Whiskey in a glass by a fire
Thomas Park / Unsplash

If you’re a gin drinker, you’ve probably sipped or mixed with Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin from The Shed Distillery. This flavorful, exotic gin is an excellent base for a Gin & tonic, Gimlet, and any number of gin-based cocktails.

Did you know this popular brand also makes other spirits, including single-pot still Irish whiskey? In addition to its other expressions, this week, The Shed announced the launch of a new, exciting whiskey release just in time for the holiday season.

Recommended Videos

Drumshanbo Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey Marsala Cask Edition

The Shed
The Shed

The newest release from The Shed Distillery begins as a blend of malted and unmalted Irish barley and Irish oats. It’s triple pot still distilled before being matured for seven years in Sicilian Marsala wine barrels. Added to the casks in 2017, this whiskey wasn’t deemed ready for bottling until it received approval from The Shed Distillery’s Head Distiller, Brian Taft.

Related

The result is an 86-proof, complex, slow-sipping whiskey that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of clove, honey, sun-ripened fruit, and caramelized sugar. The palate is a symphony of dried fruits, candied hazelnuts, and spiced oak. The finish is sweet and lightly spicy and ends with Marsala wine notes.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass next a person
YesMore Content / Unsplash

Whether you’re a fan of Italian wine, classic Irish whiskey, or both, this limited-edition expression is the perfect addition to your holiday table. Only 2,000 bottles of this whiskey are being made available. It can be purchased at select whiskey retailers for the suggested retail price of $79.99.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Woodford Reserve is launching new Batch Proof 119.5 whiskey
Woodford Reserve is launching its annual Batch Proof whiskey
Woodford Reserve

Located in Versailles, Kentucky in the heart of horse racing country, Woodford Reserve is one of the biggest names in the bourbon whiskey world. It’s well-known for its popular Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Double Oaked, and various limited-edition expressions. Every year, this iconic brand launches a limited-edition, high-proof expression called Woodford Reserve Batch Proof.
Woodford Reserve Batch Proof 119.5

This year’s addition to the annual Batch Proof series is Woodford Reserve Batch Proof 119.5. Crafted by Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall, Batch Proof is created by batching more than 100 Woodford Reserve barrels together. This includes barrels from many different dates of production located in different warehouses and on different floors.

Read more
Good Deeds is releasing a blend of WhistlePig and Black Button whiskeys
This rye and bourbon blend was created for charity
Good Deeds

Not only does Good Deeds Spirits release flavorful, complex whiskeys, but it does it for a good cause (hence the name). Its newest release is Good Deed Whiskey Batch #2—this blend of rye whiskey from renowned WhistlePig and bourbon from award-winning Black Button.

This release will be limited to only 500 bottles and sold by Big Thirst, Inc., with the proceeds going to STEPUP Foundation, "a spirits training and entrepreneurship program for underrepresented professionals in the spirits community."
Good Deeds Whiskey Batch #2

Read more
The Botanist Islay Cask Rested Gin is the perfect way to drink gin this winter
This gin proves the juniper-based spirit is a winter drink
The Botanist

If you’re anything like us, you probably set your favorite gin aside when colder weather begins. There’s an idea that gin is a summer spirit and has no place in the fall and winter months. The folks at The Botanist Islay Dry Gin don’t agree with us. That’s because they make an outstanding barrel-aged gin that is well-suited for cold weather sipping and mixing.
The Botanist Islay Cask Rested Gin

Released last February, this aged gin might be the perfect respite from the bourbon whiskeys, single malt Scotch whiskies, rye whiskeys, and dark rums you usually imbibe during the holiday season.

Read more