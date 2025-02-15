Coffee lovers, these 4 browned butter bourbon cocktails are a must-try

Table of Contents Table of Contents Browned Butter Irish Coffee Browned Butter Affogato Browned Butter Bourbon Mudslide Browned Butter Bourbon Espresso Martini

Many coffee cocktail recipes use vodka or rum, but these aren’t the only types of liquor that pair wonderfully with espresso. Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon works wonderfully as a liquor base for these four cocktails, with notes of vanilla and toffee infused into rich, bold bourbon whiskey.

If you’re a coffee lover looking for something new to sip on, try these four browned butter bourbon-inspired coffee cocktails. These variations of already delicious cocktails are elevated by the carefully caramelized flavor of browned butter.

Recommended Videos

Browned Butter Irish Coffee

The Browned Butter Irish Coffee is a twist on a classic Irish coffee, leveled up using Browned Butter Bourbon. Depending on your preferences, this drink can be served hot or iced. This drink can be served in any mug.

Ingredients

2 ounces Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon

1 ounce heavy cream

1/4 ounce brown sugar or simple syrup

Hot or iced coffee

Optional: Whipped cream, grated nutmeg, or cinnamon stick (for garnish)

Method

Add brown sugar or simple syrup and heavy cream to a mug. Add in Browned Butter Bourbon, followed by coffee. Lightly stir all ingredients and mix well. Garnish with whipped cream, nutmeg, or cinnamon stick. Serve and enjoy!

Browned Butter Affogato

The Affogato is an Italian favorite, pairing warm espresso with cold, creamy ice cream. The Browned Butter Affogato cocktail features bold, aromatic espresso flavors, making for a creamy, indulgent cocktail with a velvety and rich flavor.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon

1/2 ounce Licor 43

1 ounce espresso

1/2 ounces hazelnut puree or syrup

1 scoop ube or vanilla ice cream

Optional: Chocolate shaving, edible gold drizzle, or dehydrated orange (for garnish)

Method

Start by adding ice cream to coupe glassware or a bowl. Combine all other ingredients in a mixing tin with ice. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a glass over ice cream and garnish, if desired.

Browned Butter Bourbon Mudslide

A typical mudslide cocktail is made with vodka, coffee liqueur, Irish cream, chocolate syrup, and heavy cream. But this twist on the mudslide uses Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon instead of vodka for a unique and toffee-inspired flavor. The Browned Butter Bourbon Mudslide is served in a rocks glass.

Ingredients

1 ounce Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon

1 ounce coffee liqueur

1 1/2 ounces Irish cream liqueur

1 1/2 ounce heavy cream

Optional: Chocolate syrup for rim and shaved chocolate (for garnish)

Method

Rim a glass with chocolate syrup and set aside. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass or tin with ice. Shake well. Strain mixture into glass Garnish, serve, and enjoy!

Browned Butter Bourbon Espresso Martini

An espresso martini is my favorite cocktail (as a coffee writer, it’s not too hard to guess why). This variation of the espresso martini has a smoother taste thanks to the browned butter flavor. One thing to love about this recipe is that it’s super simple, requiring minimal effort to put together a tasty bar-worthy cocktail. You can serve this drink in a martini glass for Instagram-worthy photos, too.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon

1 1/2 ounces espresso

1/2 ounce coffee liqueur

Optional: Espresso beans (for garnish)

Method