How to make a mudslide: your new dessert cocktail go-to

Who doesn't love a dessert cocktail?

By
In the world of mixed drinks, the dessert cocktail doesn’t get the respect it deserves. Maybe it’s because it’s boozy, sweet, and sometimes borderline indulgent. It’s not the kind of drink you’ll just whip up on a sunny Tuesday afternoon. But it is a great drink genre for a special occasion or after a heavy meal.

We’re talking about drinks like the Grasshopper, White Russian, Espresso Martini, and the Mudslide. And while we could go into length explaining the intricacies of every one of the cocktails we just mentioned, today we’re most concerned with the Mudslide.

What is a Mudslide?

Similar to the White Russian, the Mudslide is made with Vodka and coffee liqueur. But while the former cocktail is made with heavy cream, the Mudslide swaps it out for Irish cream. It’s a creamy, boozy dessert cocktail you’ll crave again and again.

What is its history?

Absolut Vodka
Tim Rüßmann/Unsplash

While some cocktails have mysterious histories with multiple potential origin stories, the Mudslide’s history isn’t the least bit murky. While the actual year is up for debate, it’s believed that this drink was created in the 1970s in the Cayman Islands on Grand Cayman. It was made by a bartender named Byron Tibor at Rum Point Club’s Wreck Bar when he didn’t have any heavy cream to make a White Russian and decided to use Bailey’s instead.

What you’ll need to make a Mudslide

  • 1.5 ounces of Vodka
  • 1 ounce of Kahlua (or your favorite coffee liqueur)
  • 1 ounce of Bailey’s Irish Cream (or your favorite Irish cream)

The Mudslide recipe steps

1. Add the Vodka, coffee liqueur, and Irish cream to an ice-filled shaker.
2. Shake the ingredients vigorously to combine.
3. Strain the ingredients into ice-filled rocks or Old Fashioned glass.
4. Drink it as it is or add a garnish of a drizzle of chocolate syrup or a few dashes of cocoa powder.

Bottom line

While this is a very simple, sweet, boozy, three-ingredient cocktail, there are some versions that make it a frozen drink by blending everything with ice. If you want a more refreshing, summery take on the drink for a hot day, go with that version. If you simply want an indulgent dessert cocktail, keep it simple with our recipe. It’s all up to you.

Also, with all cocktails, quality matters. If you want to have the best, most enjoyable after-dinner Mudslide, you won’t be bottom shelf, harsh ingredients. It starts with the Vodka. You don’t have to pay a month’s rent, but you should get something reasonably good. Also don’t skimp on the coffee liqueur and Irish cream or you’ll end up with a cloying, undrinkable mess. If you’re whipping up cocktails for friends and family, make them something they’ll remember for a good reason, not a bad one.

