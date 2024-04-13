You'll want to make this boozy, minty cocktail

To quote Jonathan Swift, “Everything old is new again.” This is true when it comes to fashion from the 90s, vinyl records, and, of course, cocktails. While we love a great contemporary cocktail (like the Penicillin), nothing beats the classics.

We enjoy sipping a well-made Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Margarita, or Mojito early and often. But sometimes, we want to imbibe a classic drink that doesn’t get as much acclaim as the aforementioned mixed drinks. Today, it’s the beloved Grasshopper’s turn.

What is a Grasshopper?

Well, a grasshopper is an insect, but that won’t help you very much when it comes to this cocktail as (luckily) the drink doesn’t contain any insect parts. It’s also a minty, chocolate, and fudge-filled ice cream.

If the latter is how you imagine the cocktail, you’re on the right path. This dessert-like, after-dinner drink tastes like a fresh, boozy mint. This is thanks to the addition of crème de menthe, Crème de cacao, and fresh cream. If you think a White Russian is indulgent, just wait until you try a Grasshopper.

When was the Grasshopper created?

While many classic cocktails have a muddled (pun intended) or mysterious history, the Grasshopper doesn’t. This indulgent, sweet, minty, boozy dessert cocktail was created by a bartender and owner of New Orleans’ French Quarter bar, Tujague, for a cocktail competition back in 1918.

Like a lot of classic cocktails, it gained in popularity in the 50s and 60s before waning for decades. While the cocktail renaissance of the early aughts breathed new life into many classic cocktails, the Grasshopper wasn’t really included. Perhaps it’s the fact that it pretty much tastes like boozy melted ice cream. Regardless, it’s ripe for a comeback. Give it a kickstart by making this century-old drink in your home.

What you’ll need to make a Grasshopper

1 ounce of Crème de menthe

1 ounce Crème de cacao

1 ounce Fresh cream

The Grasshopper recipe steps

Add Crème de menthe, Crème de cacao, and fresh cream to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously to combine. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a mint leaf.

Bottom line

Make no mistake, the Grasshopper isn’t an everyday cocktail. You can probably whip up a Manhattan or Old Fashioned every day and be perfectly happy. The Grasshopper, on the other hand, is more of a special occasion, dessert-type drink. It’s on par with the Mudslide, Espresso Martini, White Russian, Lemon Drop, and the Brandy Alexander.

Still, it doesn’t deserve to be among the forgotten mixed drinks lost to time. We implore you to purchase the ingredients to make it and mix it up for your friends and family. Who doesn’t love a cocktail that tastes like a combination of alcohol and melted mint ice cream, right?

