Tulsa’s best bites: 8 must-try restaurants and bars

Tulsa is way more than just a stop on historic Route 66. The metro area of more than 1 million is good enough for the second largest in the state of Oklahoma. With that kind of stature, there’s a lot to love in and around town, especially if you like a top-notch meal.

Not too long ago, Tulsa established itself as a top spot for the craft beer movement. Now, it’s become a worthy player in America’s culinary game, touting all kinds of cuisines and a bar scene to boot. If you make it out that way, try one of these excellent Tulsa dining options.

FarmBar

This James Beard-recognized spot specializes in agricultural cuisine from the Sooner State. FarmBar spotlights the south central region of America, putting together dazzling assemblies of dishes per its multi-course dinner offerings. You can go casual now and again (like burger nights on Tuesdays), but the real fun is the full meal, made seasonally and from local ingredients. And the place is very much tied to the land, as it’s an extension of a working farm in nearby Depew.

Noche

A buzzing wood-fired grill and agave bar, Noche is a great stop while hanging out in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District. Start with the crushed tamale queso and shrimp aquachile before enjoying wood-fired fajitas with pecan-smoked short ribs or Yucatan-style pork shoulder. The birria ramen is a cool take on culinary fusion, and the drinks aren’t to be missed. Look out for options like the mezcal Old Fashioned and be sure to set aside some time to look over the expansive agave spirits list.

Country Bird

No wonder Country Bird is a top-rated bakery. The place really stresses the abundance of the heartland, seeking out regional grains and championing local farmers. It’s pretty hard to go wrong, but definitely check out the country loaf, rye sourdough brownie, and scone offerings. It even does porridge loaves and sesame rings. There’s plenty to enjoy if you prefer savory, too.

McNellie’s Pub

A flat out beer institution with more than 350 offerings and good Americana grub, McNellie’s Pub is heaven on earth for the craft enthusiast. It’s everything the public house is all about — classic ambience, great company, and an impressive array of beers, both in bottle and in draft form. Sip on a local IPA or go with an aged beer from the cellar. There are cocktails, and the food covers all the bar room staples, from nachos and pretzels to burgers, French dips, and patty melts. If you’re really hungry, try the Cajun meatloaf or cottage pie.

El Rio Verde

Being so close to Mexico, you might expect exceptional Mexican cuisine in Oklahoma. That’s certainly the case in Tulsa, home to El Rio Verde. The restaurant is bare bones in terms of atmosphere, allowing you to focus solely on the incredible and authentic dishes. Go with some Cajun chicken tacos or chicken tortilla soup. There are burrito specials like chicken artichoke heart, and if you want to sample from the sea, order the caldo de mariscos. If you’re up early, pop over for a breakfast burrito to start the day right.

Bull in the Alley

A speakeasy-style steakhouse with fine cocktails? Yes and yes. Bull in the Alley pairs refined ambience with sophisticated mixology. In terms of proteins, there’s a lot to like, from petit filets and table steak to the market catch of in-season fish. Grab a seat at the beautiful glowing bar if you can. Per speakeasy customs, the place is pretty much hidden away behind a giant green door in the Tulsa Arts District.

The Korean-inspired cuisine at Mr. Kim’s is ideal for a late-night bite. The chef was born in Asia and spent a lot of time touring the continent while serving in the U.S. Navy. It’s the kind of context that makes for an eclectic menu fit with items like wagyu snowflake dumplings and sweet potato noodles with beef and veggies. You can grill fine meats right at your table, including pork and seafood options, and there are plenty of outstanding plant-based choices, too, like asparagus, king trumpet mushrooms, and baby bok choi.

If you’re feeling saucy, go with the chef’s tasting menu. In terms of drinks, there are Korean specialties like soju and intriguing cocktails like the Swee’ Pea’s Lullaby, combining black tea-infused Sazerac rye, lemon, simple syrup, and aquafaba foam.

Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.

Like we said, Tulsa is home to some great beer. Experience some of that firsthand at Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.. The acclaimed outpost opened in 2018 and is beloved for its small-batch brews. Go with a salted watermelon crusher or a tiki-style sour beer. There are breakfast stouts and IPAs, and you can even get a stand-up slice or pie from Tortoise Pizza.

Burn off a few calories in between meals by checking out some of Tulsa’s many other attractions. The city offers art deco tours and a bevy of art museums. The downtown area was just revitalized, the weather is often prime, and the Gathering Place is one of the coolest urban parks we know of.

Gonna be out and about this travel season? Check out our related guides on the Denver food scene and the Sacramento food scene. You should always eat well on vacation.