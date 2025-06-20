This European region was just named the world’s best summer vacation spot

When summer arrives, so does the itch to book a sun-soaked getaway, and now, thanks to U.S. News & World Report’s newly released Best Vacations rankings, travelers have a clear winner for 2025’s top summer destination: Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Earning the number one spot on the list of Best Summer Vacation Spots in the World, the Amalfi Coast was recognized for its stunning scenery, charming coastal towns, warm Mediterranean weather, and abundant options for dining, lodging, and adventure. Daytime highs often reach the 90s, perfect for those seeking a true southern European summer escape. Travelers can choose among 13 picturesque seaside towns overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea, each with its own personality and appeal.

In Positano, visitors can indulge in luxury resorts like Il San Pietro or Le Sirenuse, while foodies can enjoy fine dining with views of the dramatic cliffs. Take a boat to Capri to explore its famous grottos, or stroll through lemon groves in Sorrento. For an unforgettable drive, cruise along the iconic Amalfi Coast Road, or opt for a breezy ride by motorboat.

Rounding out the top three were Cyprus, a sunny Mediterranean island south of Turkey, and Glacier National Park in Montana, which offers cooler temps, more than 700 miles of hiking trails, and amazing views of untouched wilderness. Other U.S. favorites that made the list include Zion National Park, San Diego, Cannon Beach, Yellowstone, and Bar Harbor.

The best summer vacation spots: The full list