Distillery bars are having a major moment: A new era in the spirits world

Remember when speakeasies had a renaissance not too long ago? They seemed to almost single-handedly bring back classic cocktail recipes like the Bee’s Knees and the Gin Fizz. Then came the return of great hotel bars and bespoke, off-the-menu cocktails. Now, it is the era of the distillery bar.

There are some truly remarkable options out there now, from the dazzling, church-inspired bar at Laws Whiskey House in Denver to Great Jones in the heart of Manhattan. There’s the High West Saloon in Park City, The Emerald Room in Portland, and Kuleana Rum Works in Hawaii. And that’s just the tip of a spirits-fueled iceberg.

What do they all have in common? They all tout distillery bars. In other words, these brands borrow from the longstanding tradition of winery tasting rooms, offering a house bar space adjoining the production area. It’s a straight-from-the-source experience that involves way more than simply enjoying a good beverage. And the trend is really taking off.

Richard Patrick is the co-founder of Cathead Distillery in Jackson, Mississippi. There’s a bar section of the distillery that mixes up cocktails with house spirits on the weekends and it’s become quite popular.

“The bar at Cathead offers an experiential and educational opportunity for consumers,” he says. “There’s no better way to showcase our spirits than at the source, where guests can see, taste, and understand the craft behind each bottle. It creates an authentic and memorable experience that fosters a stronger connection to the brand.”

Engagement and transparency

People want to know not only what’s in the glass and how it got there but the people behind the product and the process at large.

“It’s an advantage for the overall brand experience at Great Jones Distilling Co.,” says the label’s brand experience director, Rodrigo Braun. “The Bar at Great Jones isn’t just a place to drink; it’s a small piece of the lens of the distillery as a whole. Guests can see, taste, and feel our store in hopes that they turn into loyal fans.”

Part of that transparency can involve a look behind the research and development curtains. “We can test new spirits, experiment with cocktails, and get instant feedback from our guests,” he says. “Finally, a great experience generates loyal brand advocates. Guests post, tag, and talk about their time at the bar, expanding our reach with credible messaging.” These places offer what Braun calls a successful formula, one made up of equal parts education, engagement, and transparency.”

The idea is not new to drinks, but it is still something of a novelty in spirits (for now, as the trend is growing fast). “Breweries and wineries have been doing this forever, and they have been very successful at it, so it just makes sense for distilleries to hop on that trend,” he adds. “Having a bar is just the beginning, and the sky’s the limit. Think hands-on cocktail workshops, barrel aging programs where guests can customize their own Great Jones products, or seasonal pop-ups with exclusive releases. Partnering with chefs, renowned bartenders, musicians, or local artists can also turn your space into more than just a bar, it becomes an experiential brand experience hub.”

Appreciation and trust

“Consumers have more access to information than ever before,” admits Patrick. “Seeing the process, meeting the makers, and understanding the craftsmanship behind the spirits builds trust and appreciation in a way that no online research ever could.”

There’s an element of devotion at place as well. Distilleries can use these great gathering places to build loyalty and a strong customer base that’s not going anywhere anytime soon (not unlike wine club memberships, again borrowing from the wine realm).

Thanks to special events and no middle man, visitors get to experience the distillery as it is, almost becoming a part of the brand. One day you might be mingling with the head distiller herself and on the next visit you might be treated to a special barrel sample of something. Regardless, it almost always feels special and that’s more than enough to establish real appreciation and trust—not just for the product, but the people and process behind it.

Consumers benefit on so many levels with this approach. Perhaps most importantly, they come away with more knowledge about the craft. That’s useful stuff, as it can be leveraged to enjoy the spirits more and inspire deeper dives into the industry. When you know more about what’s in the glass, you’re likely to appreciate it more, not to mention want to show it off to your family and friends.

What’s next? Likely more distillery bars, and with them, spirits clubs and societies and tighten that bond between imbiber and producer. Spirits enthusiasts can expect greater access to their favorite labels, potentially even blending batches, sponsoring barrels, and the like.

Check out The Manual’s related features on great Hawaiian rum and the most beautiful American bars. Here’s to the intersection of artistry and craft.