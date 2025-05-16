Lime lagers are having a moment—here’s why they’re perfect for summer

The lime lager is nothing new. This style has been around for a number of years. While there’s no official “first lime lager”, Bud Light Lime was launched less than two decades ago in 2006 (and drinkers have been adding lime to Mexican lagers for as long as they’ve been brewed). And, while the style has been available to drinkers in the US for around twenty years, it’s having a bit of a moment this spring.

While many brands have been around for years, like Stone Buenaveza, Half Acre Green Torch, Founders On Cloud Nine, and Great Lakes Mexican Lager w/ Lime, there are a few new offerings this spring. These include the zesty, fresh, and refreshing Brooklyn Playa de Brooklyn and Tröegs Let The Sunshine In.

“We brewed a Scratch batch back in the summer of 2023 and loved the results,” said Tröegs co-founder and brewmaster John Trogner about the latter beer.

“We decided to include it in our 2025 summer variety pack, and many of our fans said it was the standout beer.”

“This is definitely the beer you want in hand while you’re vacationing at the beach,” he says.

It makes sense. Who wouldn’t love the combination of crisp, refreshing lager and light citrus flavor? Especially as the warmer months are upon us. I’ve been writing about beer since 2006, and I’ve seen trends come and go. But few are as timeless as lime lagers.

What is a lime lager?

For the uninitiated, a lime lager begins as the refreshing, thirst-quenching, bottom-fermented beer we all know and love. Its flavor is heightened by adding lime peels, lime juice, lime flavor, or even lime purée. What could be better on a hot, humid, sunny day? It’s simple, thirst-quenching, and flavorful. It just might be the perfect summer beer.

What lime brings to the table

We already know that a classic lager or pilsner is the perfect, refreshing complement to a hot day. This is especially true after a long day of work or an afternoon spent mowing the lawn. But while a lager itself is epic, the addition of lime elevates it to greater, more memorable heights. The addition of lime adds zesty, sweet, fresh, balanced flavors to the summery beer style.

Why is lime added to lagers?

Using lime to flavor lagers isn’t something that craft brewers simply decided to try on a whim. It has its roots in Mexico with Corona, Pacifico, Modelo, and other popular lagers. While there’s no disputing that adding a lime wedge to a lager enhances its flavor, there are a few theories on why it was done in the first place.

Some believe that rubbing a lime around the rim of a bottle and then dropping it into your glass was a good way to deter flies from landing on it. Whether or not that’s true doesn’t really concern us. All we know is that the flavors worked well together for whatever reason.

To salt or not to salt

Not only do many brewers add lime to their lagers, but some also add salt. Sea salt and other types of salt add salinity that enhances the sweet lager flavor and tart citrus even more. This is another style that was taken from Latin American countries. Salt has been added in places like Mexico for as long as beer has been consumed. It’s believed to add to the beer’s overall flavor palate by balancing bitterness, sweetness, and tart flavor (when lime is added).

Try these lime lagers

As we mentioned earlier, this isn’t a new trend (although it seems to be trending more this spring). There are countless lime lager options available to you. While we suggest checking your local brewery to see if they make one, we also have a few options for you. Great choices include Brooklyn Playa De Brooklyn, Cerveceria Colorado Que Buena Lime Lager, Shiner Sea Salt & Lime Lager, Bent Paddle Lime Light Lager, Sun King Lap Lane Lager with Lime, and Uinta Lime Pilsner.

Bottom line

Spring is in full swing, and summer is heading towards us like a beer-fueled train with lime wheels. Whether you like it or not, it’s coming. Start your summer off on the right foot. Regardless of where you live, you will have your fair share of hot, humid, and endlessly sunny days if you reside in the Northern Hemisphere. Instead of simply drinking ice water, sweet tea, or your favorite IPA, grab a six-pack (or more) of one of the aforementioned lime lagers.

Take a dip in a pool, stick your feet in a lake, float on an inner tube in a creek, or sit in a lawn chair in the middle of a cornfield. Just do it with a lime lager in hand. You’ll be refreshed and have your thirst quenched, all while you enjoy a balanced, zesty, memorable summer beer. What could be better than that?