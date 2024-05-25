 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Crisp lagers are the best beers for barbecues (and these are our top picks)

Grilling is best when paired with a nice, crisp lager

By
Grill and beer
iStock

While summer is still more than a month away, the weather in much of the US is starting to feel downright summery. While there’s still a bit of spring rain, the sun is beginning to make an appearance, and shorts and flip-flops are being taken out of storage.

We’re also only a few weeks away from Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer (even though summer doesn’t technically begin until June 20th). Not only is Memorial Day the gateway to summer fun, but it’s also the beginning of grilling season.

Recommended Videos

And all those cheeseburgers, grilled chicken breasts, strip steaks, portobello mushrooms, grilled pizzas, and various char-grilled vegetables need to be paired with the proper beverage. And while we’d never turn down a glass of tart, refreshing lemonade, we prefer beer.

Related

The best grilling beer style

Beef burger with tomatos and fries on black plate with pint of lager beer on background.
Chester-Alive / Shutterstock

We’re certainly not here to judge you and your warm-weather beer-drinking habits. If you enjoy a robust, rich stout, a sweet, indulgent porter, or a Scotch ale on a hot day, we won’t tell you that you’re wrong. We just believe that outdoor grilling is best paired with crisp, refreshing lagers.

Pilsners, light lagers, helles-style lagers, we love them all. We’re on board as long as they are crisp, refreshing, and (hopefully) crushable. We also believe that thirst-quenching lagers pair well with greasy, cheesy burgers, other grilled meats, and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, and other vegetables.

The best crisp lagers to pair with outdoor grilling

Pork collar steaks served with slices of whole grain bread, choped onions, tomatoes, mustard and barbeque sauces on the wooden plate outside with mug of pilsner czech beer.
Jan Danek jdm.foto / Shutterstock

While we aren’t in the business of judging, we are in the business of helping. That’s why, instead of making you find the crisp, refreshing lagers to pair with grilled foods, we did the work for you. We found five of the best, most balanced, refreshing lagers perfectly suited for warm-weather grilling. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Narragansett Lager

Narragansett

Narragansett Lager and summer have been entrenched for decades. At least since 1975. This is when the beer was heavily featured in the first-ever summer blockbuster ‘Jaws’. You can crush this 5% ABV lager “like Quint” without any fear of a giant shark. It’s simple, crisp, and no-frill. It’s known for its malt backbone, honey, citrus, cereal grains, and floral finish. It’s refreshing and tastes like summer in a can.

Sixpoint The Crisp

Sixpoint The Crisp
Sixpoint

With a name like Sixpoint The Crisp, you should have a pretty good idea about what you’re in for when you crack open this beer. Brewed with Tettnang and Hallertau hops as well as Cargill Pilsner malt, this refreshing, thirst-quenching pilsner is known for its pilsner malt backbone and floral finish. It’s effortlessly crisp and perfect for warm-weather drinking.

Jack’s Abby House Lager

Jack's Abby House Lager
Jack's Abby

Whenever we see the term “house lager,” we know we’re going to like that beer. It means that you’re in for a crisp, refreshing, no-frills, crushable lager. Jack’s Abby House Lager is a year-round, 5.2% Helles-style lager. It’s known for its known for its sweet, caramel malt backbone as well as notes of cereal grains, citrus peels, honey, and floral, earthy hops. The finish is a nice mix of sweetness and floral hops.

Creature Comforts Classic City Lager

Creature Comforts Classic City Lager
Creature Comforts

Who doesn’t love a lager called Classic City Lager? This beer is exactly what you’d hope it would be. This year-round 4.2% ABV sessionable, crushable lager is known for its clean, fresh, easy-drinking flavor profile featuring bready malts, lemongrass, and floral, herbal, lightly piney hops. It’s the kind of beer you’ll want to throw into a koozie and sip while you flip burgers on a summer night.

Howdy Beer Western Pilsner

Howdy Beer Western Pilsner
Howdy Beer Western Pilsner

When it comes to throwback lagers, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of Howdy Beer Western Pilsner. This 4.5% ABV beer is known for its clean, hoppy, crushable flavor profile. A perfect accompaniment to an evening of grilling steak, it’s known for its flavor profile of sweet corn, citrus peels, slight minerality, and floral, earthy hops. The finish is crisp, and sweet, and leaves you craving one more.

Bottom line

narragansett brewing co
Naragansett

There’s no beating a crisp, crushable lager on a warm summer night spent standing around a hot grill. The heat of the coals and the sizzling meat and vegetables require a fresh, crisp, frosty beer. Any of the above beers is a perfect choice.

But, if you’d rather try a different beer, any pilsner, light lager, Helles-style, or even a Kolsch will do. If that’s not your jam, a nice wheat beer, pale ale, or West Coast IPA will do the trick as well. Mostly, we’re just trying to say that you should have a nice beer in one hand and tongs or a spatula in the other.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
The 8 best hot dog topping alternatives you need to try
Forget the mustard and sauerkraut, try these creative toppings instead
Three hot dogs with different topppings

Summer will be here before we know it, so that means grilling season has almost arrived. Whether you have backyard barbecues, like to picnic at the barbecue pit in the park, or just want to harken back to your youth with hot dogs, why not get creative with some alternative hot dog toppings?
Our best alternative toppings for your dogs
You can prepare your hot dogs by steaming, boiling, or grilling, but that doesn’t mean the toppings have to be mustard only -- and no, we don’t put ketchup on hot dogs. We’re going to take a look at some of the most creative hot dog toppings out there that are sure to up your hot dog game.
Classic Chicago dogs

These hot dog toppings always will be a staple. The Vienna Beef hot dog reached Chicago during the World's Columbian Exposition in 1893, and the Chicago Dog was invented in 1929 at a stand named Fluky’s. The hot dog was originally called the Depression Sandwich. The Chicago-style dog features a poppy seed bun with an all-beef frank topped with mustard, white onions, dark green sweet pickle relish, sliced tomato, sport peppers, a dill pickle spear, and celery salt. If you don’t have the celery salt, that is passable, but you definitely can’t have a Chicago dog without the remaining ingredients.
New York dogs

Read more
Gose-style beers are perfect for spring, and these are our favorites
This salty, tart, sour beer is perfect for spring.
Gose beer

As we mentioned in an earlier post, the Gose style might be the best beer choice for spring and summer drinking. This wheat beer is top-fermented and gets a second fermentation with lactobacillus bacteria. This gives it a tart, sour flavor profile similar to your favorite sour ale. The addition of coriander and sea salt adds some spice and salinity to this very unique, refreshing beer.

On top of that, this tart, salty thirst-quencher is usually between 4-5% ABV. This results in a crushable, salty, crisp beer you won’t be able to put down even between horseshoe throws or cornhole turns.
A strange, salty history

Read more
The 10 best gins for a refreshing gin and tonic
Grab one of these for your next G&T
Gin and tonic lime lemon rosemary

The gin and tonic is always in season, even in the depths of winter, but there's something perfect about a great G&T as the days get longer and warmer (aka, right now). Naturally, the best gins make for the best G&T, so don't sell your drink short.

Quinine, the main flavoring and base of tonic water, turned out to taste pretty bitter and nasty, so people turned to gin to help get their daily dose of the malaria-fighting compound. Combined with a little lime juice, a warm-weather classic was born. These days, the G&T can be simple or extravagant, so to help you find your best version, we've put together a list of our favorite gins for a G&T. Here are the best gins.

Read more