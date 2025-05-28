Sam Adams toasts the coming summer with new blueberry lager

Summer approaches, which can only mean one thing: Brand new beers from a host of breweries from coast to coast. Labels are embracing the sun and issuing refreshing light beers that seem to capture the very essence of the season. Sam Adams is the latest in line, with a new beer mixed up with a popular berry.

The limited-edition lager is made with blueberry juice from concentrate and comes in at 5.5% ABV. It pours a dark golden hue and is made with Tettnang hops and a pair of malts. Fans can access the beer by way of Sam Adams’ Beers of Summer Variety Pack.

That pack also includes the Summer Ale (a citrus wheat beer), the Porch Rocker (a lemon Radler), and the American Light beer. Distribution is pretty far and wide and folks can find a retailer near them here. The brand initially had a beer called the Blueberry Hill Lager which came about more than a decade ago.

Sam Adams became a household name thanks to its lager game, releasing the flagship beer back in 1984. The Boston Lager was first brewed by Jim Koch in his own kitchen. The label has gone on to become one of the biggest in the entire craft beer movement.

Blueberry has long been a go-to when it comes to beer adjuncts. The delicate wild berry notes play off of lighter beer styles especially well, rounding out the hint of bitterness afforded by the hops and giving some fruit notes to the malt bill. If that’s your thing, check out our feature on the best fruit beers, ideal sippers for the forthcoming summer stretch.