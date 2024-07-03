 Skip to main content
These refreshing Mexican-style lagers are perfect for summer’s hottest days

Mexican-style lagers might be the perfect summer beer

When Cinco de Mayo rolls around, many of us grab a sixer of Corona Extra (or an American craft beer take on the style) and some limes and pair it with a taco or three. But with all the other beer choices, Mexican-style lagers can seem to get lost in the shuffle the rest of the year. Why that is, we don’t know. All we do know is that the summer is the perfect season to stock up on Mexican-style lagers again.

When the sun is shining, the temperature is rising, and the days seem endless, what could be better than a no-frills, crisp, refreshing Mexican-style lager, right? Luckily, there are countless options available.

Our favorite Mexican-style lagers

Maybe you prefer a classic, crisp lager from Mexico like Dos Equis, Corona, Tecate, or another brand. Or perhaps you’d rather drink an American take on the Mexican-style lager like Ska Mexican Logger, Lone Tree Mexican Lager, or another take on the style. There’s something for everyone. Keep scrolling to see our favorite Mexican-style lagers.

Ska Mexican Logger

This crisp, refreshing, 5.2% lager is like a blend of Mexican and European brewing traditions. Brewed with select malts, yeast, and a smattering of Saaz hops, it’s known for its mix of cracker-like malts, honey, and floral hops. It’s sweet, balanced, and highly refreshing on a hot summer day with a pleasantly crisp, dry finish.

Modelo Especial

When it comes to traditional Mexican lagers, Corona Extra seems to get most of the love. However, don’t limit yourself to just this beer; there are a few great Mexican lagers on the market. Modelo Especial is a pilsner made simply with malted barley, non-malted cereal grains, corn, yeast, and select hops. Crisp and easy-drinking, it’s known for its balanced flavor profile featuring notes of sweet corn, cereal grains, honey, and floral, herbal hops.

21st Amendment El Sully

This award-winning Mexican-style lager is brewed with pilsner malt, flaked maize, flaked barley, and acidulated malt. Its hop presence comes from the use of Magnum and US Golding hops. The nose is loaded with aromas of citrus peels, honey, corn, and cereal grains. The palate is a mix of biscuit-like malts, honey, citrus, and floral, herbal hops. The finish is crisp and refreshing and leaves you craving more.

Stone Buenaveza

Possibly the perfect summertime refresher, Stone Buenaveza is more than your average Mexican-style lager. It’s brewed with Liberty hops, but it gets its unique, crushable flavor profile from the addition of salt and lime. The result is a crisp, thirst-quenching lager that’s elevated with a gentle salinity and tart, refreshing citrus.

Pacifico Clara

This popular beer is a pilsner-style Mexican lager that’s brewed in the coastal city of Mazatlán. It’s made with simple ingredients like filtered water, malted barley, non-malted cereals, hops, corn, and yeast. The result is a classic, crushable Mexican lager loaded with flavors like biscuit-like malts, sweet corn, citrus peels, honey, and floral hops. It’s a no-frills beer you’ll want to drink all summer long.

Lone Tree Mexican Lager

With a name like Lone Tree Mexican Lager, you have a pretty good idea about what you’re in for with this beer. They didn’t even need to think of a witty name. It’s that good. This award-winning 5.3% ABV Mexican-style lager is brewed with flaked corn, select malts, yeast, hops, and water. It’s known for its clean, crisp, refreshing flavor profile. It’s exciting in its flavorful simplicity. It is a beer that deserves a permanent summer spot in your fridge and cooler.

Deep Ellum Neato Bandito

This year-round, 6% ABV Mexican-style lager gets its hop presence from the liberal use of Warrior hops. If you take a moment to breathe in the aromas before your first sip, you’ll be met with welcoming fragrances of citrus peels, tropical fruits, caramel malts, and floral hops. Drinking it reveals notes of sweet malts, cereal grains, honey, tropical fruits, lemongrass, candied orange peels, and sticky, lightly bitter, floral hops.

Bottom line

Nobody is going to tell you not to drink your favorite IPAs, wheat beers, and Gose-style beers this summer. It would behoove you to broaden your horizons a little bit. Grab one or more of the above Mexican-style lagers the next time you decide to play ladder ball or cornhole or take a dip in a lake, pond, or pool. Crack it open and enjoy that frosty, crisp, clean, no-frills summer refreshment. Just do it. There are few things better than a thirst-quenching, sessionable lager on a hot, humid day.

Christopher Osburn
