Summer in a bottle might be Elysian Brewing’s new blonde ale

By
Elysian Brewing Lemon Daydream.
Elysian Brewing

The west coast brewery scene has been busy as of late, dropping seasonal beers in time for warm weather. The latest? A lemon-kissed blonde ale from Elysian Brewing in Seattle.

Say hello to Lemon Daydream, a 4.9% ABV offering that’s something of a hybrid. A bit like a shandy, a bit like a lager, the fruit beer is citrusy and offers refreshing tangerine notes. It’s made with Idaho 7 hops, beloved for their punchy characteristics.

Elysian Brewing Lemon Daydream.
Elysian Brewing
“For our seasonal Summer release, we set out to create an easy-drinking ale that captures the essence of summer,” says Brian Wold, innovation Bbrewer at Elysian Brewing. “The consumer demand for ales is growing, so we wanted to move beyond the typical summer lager with a sessionable brew that is refreshing, well-balanced and offers a burst of citrus character.”

There’s nostalgia involved with this release, for certain. It’s a bit of a throwback, paying respects to the fruited beer craze of the 1990s. It’s also an homage to the lemonade stands of childhood, albeit in a grown-up format.

Beyond the summer-in-a-can appeal, there’s a design element too. The label is a work of art, depicting a flamingo wearing a lemon (the citrus wheel eye is a nice touch). It’s a carefree, summery scene indeed, fit with puffy little clouds and mostly blue skies.

Lemon Daydream can be found at Elysian’s taprooms in the Seattle area as well as in bottle and can form in western states like California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana. Elysian Brewing has been a big player in the craft beer movement for ages, having first launched back in 1996.

Still thirsty? Check out our features on the best macro Asian beers and pairing food and beer like a Michelin-starred pro. Cheers!

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
