Craft beer rallies around LA in wake of fires

Drinking for a good cause

By
We Love LA beer.
We Love LA

You can’t keep a good city down. Los Angeles is emerging from historic fires that wiped entire neighborhoods off of the map. Among a giant relief effort is the craft beer sphere, from west coast breweries to those residing elsewhere.

Common Space Brewery in Hawthorne jump-started the initiative and has since drawn fellow breweries from all over the globe. The international aid project incorporates special brews and portions of sales funneled straight to those affected by the fires.

A glass of beer on a beach
George Cox / Unsplash

Dozens of breweries have hopped on board, including names like Angel City Brewery, Cellador Ales, Firestone Walker, Highland Park Brewery, Sugar Monkey Brewery, Three Weavers, and more. It’s a tremendous coming together that spotlights the collaborative nature and vibrancy of the Los Angeles beer scene and craft beer in general.

Check out the We Love LA website to learn more about who is involved and how much support has been offered. To date, participating breweries have donated more than $200,000 in relief. Breweries can still join in and patrons can donate directly through the site as well. Breweries beyond California are welcome to join (the likes of Maui Brewing and Burial Beer Co. are on board) and suppliers like hop purveyors are invited to help too.

Igniting in early January, the LA fires grew to some of the most destructive in the history books. Tens of thousands of buildings were destroyed, scores were evacuated, and more than two dozen people have died. Many in the area had to flee in a flash and lost everything in the fires.

So, next time you’re after a pint, consider a member brewery and imbibe for a good and necessary cause.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
