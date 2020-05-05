5 Cinco de Mayo Drinks You Need in Your Life Right Now

Cinco de Mayo, the holiday that has been celebrated since 1863 in honor of the Mexican Army’s defeat of the French at the Battle of Puebla the year before, is here once again. It definitely does not look like it has in years passed, but what does anymore? (Nothing, the answer is nothing.) That being said, if ordering Mexican food from your favorite local restaurant and mixing up some cocktails at home will bring a little cheer into your life, then you better be doing that, because we all need a little cheer right now.

And while most people will default to mixing up a batch of margaritas, you could also put a little more effort into the cocktails you are making on any given day. It doesn’t matter if you have any connection to the historical roots of Cinco de Mayo — the least you can do is show some respect by putting in more effort. Below, you’ll find some delicious Cinco de May drinks to fulfill all of your needs, most of which feature an agave-based spirit (you know the ones, tequila and mezcal).

The Manzarita

2 parts blanco tequila

.75 part St-Germain French Elderflower Liqueur

5 parts pressed apple juice

Dash of ground cinnamon

3-4 wedges fresh lemon

Apple slices

Method: Muddle lemon wedges and cinnamon in a mixing glass. Add remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with an apple slice or a cinnamon stick.

Grapefruit Collins

2 oz Volcan De Mi Tierra Blanco Tequila

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.75 oz 1:1 simple syrup

1 oz Fresh grapefruit juice

Top with soda water

Method: Shake tequila, lemon juice, simple syrup and grapefruit juice with ice. Strain into a double rocks glass over a large cube of ice. Top with soda water, and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Citric Seahorse

(Created at Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya)

2 oz mezcal

1.5 oz vanilla syrup

.75 oz passion fruit juice

3 drops of angostura bitters

.5 grapefruit (edible vessel to serve cocktail in)

Method: Cut grapefruit in half, scoop all fruit and flesh out. Add all elements into a cocktail shaker with ice, shake, and strain twice. Serve in grapefruit vessel.

Gold Rings

2 oz Patrón Añejo

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.75 oz honey syrup*

Lemon twist for garnish

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.



*Honey syrup: Combine equal parts honey and warm water, stir to combine, and allow to chill.

Five Points Pavillion

2 oz 1800 Coconut Tequila

1 oz green tea

.5 oz lemon juice

.25 oz honey

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Add ice and shake hard for 15 seconds. Double strain into a large coupe glass and garnish with cracked black pepper.

