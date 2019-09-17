The mojito is a staple summer drink for countless around the world thanks in part to its simplicity (also thanks in part to just how damn tasty it is when made properly). Rum, lime, mint, soda, sugar. You’ve got some tropical power in the rum, a burst of crisp freshness in the mint, a zesty pick-me-up from the lime and the bubbles, and just enough extra sweetness thanks to the sugar — all of which when put together make a pretty perfect drink that can be enjoyed at just about any time of the day (especially in tropical climates). What we’re saying is we’re not going to stop you if you decide to make a breakfast mojito while you’re on vacation.

Created in Havana, Cuba, the mojito has gone through waves of popularity in the decades since it first made its appearance (the year is debated, but written sources show its existence as early as the late 1920s). The drink saw a resurgence in popularity in the early 2000s thanks to a certain super spy, one James Bond. Even though Bond is known for his Vespers and martinis, he does drink this potent potable in Die Another Day while on a beach in Cuba.

How to Make a Mojito

Glass: Collins

Tools: Muddler, straw

1.5 oz white rum

1 oz lime juice

2 tsp white sugar

5-7 mint leaves, and 1 sprig for garnish

Soda water, to fill

Method: Add mint leaves, lime juice, and sugar to glass and muddle together. Add rum and ice. Top with soda water and use a straw to mix. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

This recipe features Iron Fish Distillery Michigan White Rum, the winner of the Unaged Rum category in The Manual Spirit Awards 2019. If you’re looking to find other cocktail videos, we recommend checking out how to make a Bee’s Knees, a Blood and Sand, a whiskey sour, or a whiskey smash.

