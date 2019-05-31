The Manual
Travel

The Best Places to Snorkel in the United States

Mike Richard
By
best places to snorkel usa two men snorkeling getty images
Ovidiu Caragea/EyeEm/Getty Images

It’s easy to assume that finding good snorkeling requires a pricey trip to the Caribbean or some far-flung, exotic Pacific Island you can’t find on a map. However, the United States is home to some surprising, world-class snorkel spots. Here are a few of our favorites.

The Florida Keys

South Florida

best places to snorkel usa christ the redeemer pennekamp coral reef state park gettyimages
Image Source/Getty Images

If you’d rather not leave the continental U.S., Florida boasts more amazing snorkeling per square mile than any state in the country. The Florida Keys reef system, in particular, is the third largest in the world. Dry Tortugas National Park is the southernmost national park in the country. More than 99% of it is underwater, meaning grabbing a snorkel and fins to explore is the best way to see it. Traveling along the coast to Key West, there are hundreds of world-class snorkel (and scuba diving) spots just a few miles offshore. Even further north in Key Largo lies John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park where the Christ of the Abyss Statue makes for a unique, Instagram-worthy selfie.

Fringing Reef

Molokai, Hawaii

best places to snorkel usa fringing reef molokai patrick mcnally flickr
Patrick McNally/Flickr

For a legit tropical vibe in the U.S., Florida is rivaled only by Hawaii. Both, however, are notoriously heavy on tourists crowds throughout the year. Visitors and even locals often look to Molokai for a true escape. While known mainly for its stunning, untouched beaches, it’s also home to some of the richest waters in the Pacific Ocean. The island’s 28-mile-long reef is Hawaii’s longest continuous fringing reef. The diversity of sea life here is second to none with honu (green sea turtles), Hawaiian monk seals, spotted eagle rays, and countless tropical fish species calling it home. Every year from December to May, more than 10,000 whales migrate south from Alaska to the waters around Hawaii for breeding and birthing. It’s one of the best spots in the entire United States for snorkeling up-close with humpbacks.

Lover’s Cove

Catalina Island, California

The Channel Islands offer the best snorkeling not just in California, but on the entire West Coast. Catalina Island, in particular, is home to Lover’s Cove which boasts an ecosystem rarely found anywhere else in the country. The kelp forests here create a beautiful, otherworldly landscape that hosts sea bass, green moray eels, rockfish, Garibaldi, leopard sharks, and the bizarre Mola mola which can grow to more than 2,000 pounds. The water is cool to cold throughout the year, so sensitive snorkelers will likely want a wetsuit. But, shallow waters and excellent year-round visibility make it easy to forget just how cold the water is.

Buck Island Reef

St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

best places to snorkel usa buck island reef susanna pershern nps
Susanna Pershern, NPS

Travelers often overlook the U.S. Virgin Islands in favor of their more recognizable, “big-name” Caribbean brethren like Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. However, St. Croix is home to one of the most amazing coral reefs in the northern hemisphere. Buck Island is a small, uninhabited dot of land less than two miles off the coast of St. Croix. With the right timing, it’s possible to have all 176 acres of paradise – including Turtle Beach which is often ranked among the best beaches in the world – to yourself. The real draw, however, is the 18,839 acres of underwater park adjacent the island that boast some of the best snorkeling in the Caribbean, complete with a marked underwater trail. The massive elkhorn coral barrier reef surrounding the island is home to more than 250 fish species including eagle rays, sharks, and even leatherback turtles in the spring.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Altra's Gritty New King MT Running Shoes Will Help You Dominate the Mountain
Up Next

Coors Light Rolls Out Free Cold Brews for Record-Breaking Temperatures
krewe active eyewear sunglasses sunglases on model
Fashion & Style

The Krewe Active Eyewear Line Performs As Well as It Parties

Think of them as the athleisure of eyewear.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
scuber ride great barrier reef contest 1
Travel

Catch an Exclusive $1,000 Uber Ride Aboard a Submarine to the Great Barrier Reef

Publicity stunt or not, the Scuber initiative will also donate the full value of every underwater tour to Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef.
Posted By Mike Richard
st andrews beach house australia 1
Living

St. Andrew’s Beach House Says ‘No Thank You’ to Oversized Vacation Homes

The shorelines of Australia are studded with McMansions, making this tiny getaway stand out for all the right reasons
Posted By Kelsey Machado
lululemon x robert geller collection lulu gellar 5
Fashion & Style

Lululemon Releases Menswear Line with Edgy German Fashion Designer

Hands down, one of the coolest menswear collabs of 2019.
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
best road trip songs header image
Travel

The Best Road Trip Songs: Hit Play Then Hit the Gas

Ah, the open road! It beckons us to cast aside responsibility, embrace the unknown, jump in the car, and just go. Take this mixtape with you.
Posted By Riddles
roadside-attractions-carhenge-recrop
Travel

Weird Roadside Attractions: 10 Picture-Worthy Pit Stops in the U.S.

From Cadillac Ranch to Salvation Mountain to Lucy the Elephant, wonderfully bizarre roadside attraction line American's highways.
Posted By Clay Abney
floyds pelican bar bartender contest free vacation beach virgin holidays
Travel

Win a Free Vacation- But Only If You Promise to Bartend Jamaica’s Most Notorious Floating Bar

If you've got the mixology skills, you could spend a week in paradise at Jamaica's most notorious dive bar.
Posted By Mike Richard
best ultra light travel trailers happier camper exterior cliff feature
Outdoors

Escape in Style With the Best Ultra-light Travel Trailers of 2019

It doesn't matter what kind of traveler you are — weekender, hardcore explorer, gear hauler, etc. — there's a camper for you.
Posted By Mike Richard
airplane flight aisle passengers
Travel

Here’s What Happens to Your Body on a Long-Haul Flight

This is why you really should (but probably won’t) skip that third Bloody Mary en route.
Posted By Mike Richard
couple on a road trip
Travel

A List of Road Trip Essentials You Should Never Journey Without

In travel as in life, it’s the little things that make the biggest difference.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
drinking while flying 2 getty images
Travel

The Legal Ins and Outs of Drinking While Flying

If you wind up duct taped to your seat, don't say we didn't warn you.
Posted By Mike Richard
best road trip planner apps tools phone edit
Travel

10 Road Trip Apps That’ll Make Your Next Journey More Epic

And the best part? They're all free.
Posted By LeeAnn Whittemore
great sand dunes national park dark sky
Outdoors

Colorado Is Now Home to the Newest International Dark Sky Park

The 90-year-old Colorado park is among the best places in the U.S. for stargazing.
Posted By Mike Richard
tikchik narrows lodge alaska fishing retreat 3
Travel

Take Your Pops on an Over-the-Top Alaskan Fishing Trip This Father’s Day

The only thing you need to figure out is how to get you and your pops there.
Posted By Mike Richard