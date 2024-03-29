 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Mezcal service is the latest great import from south of the border

The latest trend in mezcal is an elevated service style

Mark Stock
By
Mezcal service at Little Coyote.
Little Coyote / Little Coyote

Mezcal is making waves north of the border and showing few signs of slowing down. Part of the movement involves not only exposure to new producers and styles within the mezcal world, but new ways of presenting the stuff too.

Enter mezcal service, the approach by Oaxaca-inspired Tennessee restaurant Little Coyote. The eatery did not invent the service — instead, they’re borrowing from an age-old traditional Mexican method of putting the spirit on a pedestal and serving it with all the related accouterments. Think of it in the same vein as a wine tasting, where the liquid is treated to complementary nibbles, presented somewhat elegantly and in a way that really slows down and embraces the details of the specific agave spirits being poured.

Recommended Videos

The birth of mezcal service

Mezcal
Mpho Mojapelo/Unsplash

Garth Poel is the beverage director at the buzzy Chattanooga restaurant. He says the genesis of the story involves time spent in Mexico. “The idea of mezcal service originated from some pictures sent to me by Erik and Amanda Niel last summer while they were on vacation in Mexico. Immediately, I knew we wanted to do something similar at Little Coyote,” he says.

Related

For the record, he’s referencing a couple of key coworkers (Erik is the two-time James Beard Award-nominated chef at Little Coyote). The impetus? Raising the bar for mezcal respect. Poel adds that the agave spirit has its share of misconceptions and stigmas. “I hate hearing the generalization that mezcal is just tequila that’s been smoked,” Poel says. “Mezcal is so much more than the signature smokey reputation that precedes it. It is a fluid expression of both time and place, crafted by centuries of technique passed down from generation to generation.”

Embedded in the service are ways of making mezcal all the more approachable, allowing patrons to learn more about it. “The acceptance of mezcal in Chattanooga is still in its infancy,” Poel admits. “I think having a mezcal service makes it much more approachable than diving off into a mezcal flight. The citrus pairings offer fun flavor combinations for both mezcal lovers and newcomers alike.”

The art of appreciation

Agave plant

“The farther down the mezcal rabbit hole we go, the more I compare the vast expressive range of mezcal to the world of wine,” says Poel. “The varietals, the age of the plants, the places they grow, the vision of the person making them — these are all integral parts of both mezcal and viticulture, and I find the endless possibilities of both fascinating!”

Remember that, unlike tequila, mezcal can be made from scores of different agave species. That allows for flavors and styles all over the board, from delicate and floral to big and bold. The stills used to make mezcal may differ in terms of material and shape, and the overall process can be tweaked from region to region and village to village. That means there’s a lot to take in, a lot to enjoy and understand further, and, in turn, a lot to appreciate. Just start with the right bottles that will light your interest aflame, as Poel suggests.

“Seek out small producers with low-intervention production models,” Poel says. Method Ancestral is something that I look for when searching for new spirits.”

How to create your mezcal service

DIY mezcal service.

Little Coyote has already created remarkable dishes that take certain mezcals to new heights. “We paired a cool wild Cenizo mezcal beside a chashu glazed pork ribs and smoked snapper collars,” Poel says. “The subtle sweetness from the ribs was awesome against the smoke from the mezcal and the smoked meat. The mezcal’s fruity,, almost acidic side was a great compliment to the rich umami of the snapper collars.”

But things don’t have to be so complex. The right condiments and snack foods can even do the trick regarding enhancing mezcal. “Invest in quality salt and a good tajin recipe,” Poel says. “Beyond that, don’t be afraid to try different fruit pairings besides mezcal. You might be surprised at what fresh strawberry can bring out of a beautiful strength mezcal.”

More tips? Get the right serving equipment, like copitas or the earthen, bowl-like cups that have been used in Mexico for generations. Also, get yourself a good charcuterie board or serving board of some kind, preferably with a section or two for various ingredients. Most importantly, be adventurous and really take in the singularity of what you’re drinking. Read into the details of production to give you better flavor context and enjoy with friends — that way, you can compare notes, find a new favorite producer, and share a practically ancestral ritual.

We know, there’s a lot to talk about in the land of agave spirits. Read more via our best mezcal drinks feature and our favorite sipping mezcal. We can also set you up with other players in the field, like agave spirit bacanora. And if it’s time to celebrate, here are some great gifts for agave spirit enthusiasts. Salud!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Soup is trending: Here are 4 great soup recipes from a top chef
Who doesn't need more soup recipes, right?
Carrot soup

Soup season is upon us, and it's time to grab some spoons and celebrate. But which direction do you go in a category so tremendously vast? Is it a chicken noodle soup kind of afternoon or a minestrone day?

That's up to you, and we're here to outfit you with some serious options. So, we reached out to a top chef for some wisdom. Chef Laurent Tourondel is respected worldwide and currently leads the kitchens at L'Amico and Skirt Steak in New York. He offered thoughtful options, inspired by everything from the Italian countryside to tasty winter fungi.

Read more
Forget the espresso martini, these two cocktails from Mexico and the Canary Islands are better alternatives
Espresso martini alternatives we love
Coffee cocktails

If you’re a fan of caffeinated, coffee-based cocktails, there’s a good chance that the warming, wintry Irish coffee , and the wildly popular, turbo-charged espresso martini are your go-tos. The latter is a take on the classic martini, featuring vodka (just like a vodka martini), a coffee liqueur (like Kahlúa), simple syrup, and freshly brewed espresso.

Like many iconic cocktails, its history is up for debate. But the most popular story takes us back to 1983. This is where the espresso martini was first crafted in London by a bartender named Dick Bradsell at a bar called Fred’s Club. And while this cocktail is still tremendously popular among martini and caffeine fans, it’s probably not even the best way to enjoy coffee in cocktail form. There are two other drinks, one with its origins in Mexico and the other in the Canary Islands, that deserve your attention as well.

Read more
Bee’s Knees, French 75, and more: Fall for these 9 iconic Prohibition cocktails from the Roaring ’20s
The 1920s delivered some of the best cocktails to date. Here are some you can make at home
The Bee’s Knees placed on a counter with a shadow

While it's fair to say we're living in another golden age for cocktails, the original golden age happened a century ago. Thanks to Prohibition, the 1920s saw tons of innovative bartending, leading to some of the best recipes that any cocktail book has ever documented. In haunts all across the land, industry leaders found clever ways to circumvent the anti-booze system, drumming up some damn fine drinks in the process.

Yes, the Roaring '20s certainly lived up to its name. From incredible fashion to some of the best gin cocktails of all time, it was a decade of style, sipping, and sticking it to the man. Bars had to be sneaky, and in doing so, they created not just an underground community but an entire industry of devotees working illicitly to show the world just how important cocktail culture is to modern society.

Read more