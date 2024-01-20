 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Our 5 favorite mezcal drinks, ranked

The best mezcal drinks, ranked

Christopher Osburn
By
mezcal cocktail
Gastro Editorial/Unsplash

You might know at least a little bit about tequila, but do you know anything about mezcal? Probably not. The spirit got its name from the Aztec phrase for “cooked agave,” and that should give you at least a little indication about what it is. In the most basic terms, all tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila. Even though tequila is more well-known, technically, tequila is a type of mezcal. Surprising? We get it.

Mezcal is the broad term for all spirits made from agave. That’s why tequila is a type of mezcal. It’s made solely with 100% Blue Weber agave. Mezcal on the other hand can be made from myriad agaves including arroqueño, tobaziche, tepeztate, tobalá, and most commonly espadín. There are other rules, including geography regulations (tequila can only be made in Jalisco and a handful of other states, while mezcal can be made in nine states, including its heart of Oaxaca) as well, but we’re most interested in the agave.

Agave pinas
analuisa gamboa/Unsplash

Why mezcal?

If you didn’t know it already, one of the main differences between tequila and mezcal is the cooking process. While tequila pinas are baked in ovens, mezcal pinas are most often slow-roasted in underground pits. This gives the spirit a roasted agave; it’s vanilla, gently spicy, and lightly smoky throughout. The rich, complex, smoky aroma and flavor add an extra kick to your favorite cocktails. It works well in an old-fashioned, margarita, and myriad other cocktails.

Mezcal cocktail
Nahima Aparicio/Unsplash

Our 5 favorite mezcal drinks for 2024

We love mezcal for its versatility when it comes to mixing—roasted agave, vanilla, toffee, oak, spices, and, of course, robust smoke. While there are some mezcal cocktails, it’s a great spirit to swap with whiskey, vodka, and especially tequila to add a nuanced, rich, smoky dimension.

Margarita
Kike Salazar N/Unsplash

5.) Mezcal Margarita

The classic Margarita is made with triple sec (usually Cointreau), fresh lime juice, and tequila. Simply swap out the tequila for a smoky mezcal, and you’re rocking an all-new flavor experience. You don’t even need to change any of the other ingredients. Just use mezcal instead of the usual tequila and enter a world of smoky agave goodness.

Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Death and Co.

4.) Oaxaca Old Fashioned

Another cocktail that proves that mezcal is the perfect spirit to swap to create a new mixed drink experience is the Oaxaca Old Fashioned. This drink doesn’t simply swap out whiskey for mezcal, though. This modern classic was created in 2007 by bartender Phil Ward at Death & Co. in New York City. Instead of the usual old-fashioned ingredients, this drink is made with reposado tequila, mezcal, agave nectar, and Angostura bitters.

Mezcal Negroni
Marvin Meyer/Unsplash

3.) Mezcal Negroni

While this is far from the first Negroni variation, it’s absolutely our favorite. This drink, which gained in popularity in the early aughts, swaps out the classic London dry gin for smoky mezcal and pairs it with the familiar Campari and sweet vermouth. Instead of having the herbal juniper element, this version pairs a smoky roasted agave flavor with bitter liqueur and the sweetness from the vermouth.

Mezcal Mule
Kelly Visel/Unsplash

2.) Mezcal Mule

When it comes to classic cocktails, it’s tough to beat the appeal of the spicy, flavorful Moscow Mule. Named because the main ingredient is vodka, the other ingredients are ginger beer and lime juice. You can still serve the drink in a copper mug even if you decide to swap out the neutral spirit, semi-flavorless vodka, for smoky, rich, complex mezcal instead.

Naked and famous
Daniel Horvath/Unsplash

1.) Naked and Famous

Another modern classic, Naked and Famous was created by bartender Joaquín Simó in 2011 at Death and Co. in New York City. It’s known as a mezcal take on the traditional Last Word cocktail. Made with mezcal, yellow chartreuse, Aperol, and fresh lime juice, it’s known for its smoky, earthy, agave-forward, bittersweet flavor. What’s not to love?

Mezcal bottles
Taylor Friehl/Unsplash

Picking the right mezcal for you

In terms of flavor, unaged mezcal maintains its vegetal sweetness and a ton of roasted agave flavor. Aging changes this, adding flavors like vanilla, caramel, and oak. The key is figuring out what kind of mezcal you want. Since this will be exclusively for mixing, you’ll probably want some unaged mezcals as well as aged mezcals.

Recommended Videos

And why not throw in a Mezcal de Pechuga while you’re at it? If you didn’t know it already, this mezcal style includes a chicken. Yes, you read that right. The mezcal distillers hang a chicken breast inside the still during distillation. The vapor passes through the meat, infusing the spirit with even more smoke and meaty, earthy, robust aromas and flavors.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Fried calamari: Learn to make everyone’s favorite appetizer at home
This fried calamari recipe is so easy to make, you may never order it off a menu again
Calamari

Who doesn't love deep-fried calamari? It's one of those things that's ordered and then disappears in seconds, no matter who's at the table. But have you ever thought to make this dish at home? While squid isn't as easily found as say, something like salmon, it's growing more and more common in most grocery stores, and usually for a pretty great price. Not only that, but it's extremely simple to make, is done in minutes, and will impress everyone around your dinner table.

Fried calamari recipe
We love this recipe for its simplicity and lack of pretension. Just be sure to make a huge batch because this will go fast! This simple recipe is courtesy of The Tasting Table.
What you’ll need to make fried calamari

Read more
Our favorite gins for 2024, ranked
The best gins of 2024
gin

It’s early 2024, meaning 2023 is firmly in our rearview mirror. The time is right to look forward to all the high-quality, flavorful spirits we will imbibe this year. In the coming weeks, we’re going to take a deep dive into whiskey, tequila, mezcal, gin, and beyond. Today, however, belongs to gin alone. We enjoyed a lot of this juniper-based spirit in 2023, but 2024 is sure to be even more gin-soaked.
Why gin?
Gin is a very interesting spirit, to say the least. It’s very complex, versatile, and unique to its maker. This distilled clear spirit is well-known for its bold, piney juniper flavor. But, while that aromatic and flavorful berry takes center stage, the rest of the gin’s ingredients are up to the distillers. They can incorporate various herbs and botanicals including anise, Angelica root, licorice, orris root, orange peel, and various other complementary ingredients.

2024 is a year for classic London Dry gins, artisanal expressions, and new, interesting flavor combinations to shine. Below, you’ll find eight of our favorite gins, ranked based on overall mixability, aroma, and flavor. Keep scrolling to see them all.
We ranked our favorite gins for 2024

Read more
8 incredible reasons you should be drinking green tea – from helping with weight loss to boosting brain function
Green tea: There's a healthier way to get that caffeine boost, no cream and sugar required
Pot of green tea

Coffee tends to be the way most of us start our day. Its warm caffeine rush hits our veins like a drug and helps pull us from our sleepy stupor. For this, delicious coffee, we are thankful. But if you’re looking for a health boost, it may be time to switch up your go-to AM caffeine jolt. Green tea has been sipped for centuries and is even revered in some parts of the world for its wealth of health benefits.
While green tea certainly has a different flavor profile than coffee and may take some getting used to, many green tea drinkers who were initially lukewarm toward the beverage come to savor every sip. Moreover, you don’t necessarily have to give up your favorite cup of joe to add green tea — and all its associated benefits — to your diet. So, push your favorite cold brew aside for just a few minutes, and keep reading to learn about the top green tea benefits.

What is green tea?
After water, green tea is the most consumed beverage worldwide. It is made by steeping the dried leaves of the Camellia sinensis bush. In fact, all non-herbal teas are made from leaves from this same bush. The only difference between teas (for example, black tea versus green tea) is the level of oxidation of the leaves before they are dried. Green tea is made from unoxidized leaves, which makes it particularly rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, and one of the least processed forms of tea available.

Read more