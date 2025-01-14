 Skip to main content
Lewis Hamilton’s non-alcoholic agave-based spirit is a great choice for Dry January

Almave is a perfect non-alcoholic spirit for tequila drinkers

Not too long ago, if you wanted to partake in “Dry January,” your only course of action was to drink flavorless, fizzy NA beeror simply drink water. The world of non-alcoholic spirits has been booming in the last few years.

There are myriad non-alcoholic spirit options available for this, and every month, you plan to go alcohol-free. One of the best choices for tequila fans is Lewis Hamilton’s Almave.

For those new to this brand, Almave is the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic Blue agave-based spirit. It comes from the seven-time Formula One racing champion, agave expert, Casa Lumbre co-founder, and master distiller Iván Saldaña.

Almave doesn’t make just one non-alcoholic agave-based spirit; it makes two. They are Almave Ámbar Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit, which was crafted for sipping neat, and Almave Blanco Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit, which was created specifically for mixing.

According to the brand, Almave Ámbar Blue Agave Spirit is known for its complex roasted agave, caramel, and toasted wood flavors. Almave Blanco Blue Agave Spirit is known for its “balanced sweetness and acidity perfect for mixing.”

“There’s a huge appetite for quality alternatives for those times when people don’t want to drink alcohol but also don’t want to compromise on flavor, which is why it was important that our product includes agave to reflect the taste of conventional tequila,” Hamilton said in a press release. “I think it tastes amazing, and what we have created is unlike anything else on the market, so I can’t wait to see what you all think.”

Where can I buy it?

These two expressions are available at select retailers and on the brand’s website. Almave Ámbar is available for the suggested price of $40, and Almave Blanco is available for the suggested price of $36.

