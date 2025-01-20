 Skip to main content
The Pathfinder is launching a ready-to-drink non-alcoholic Negroni

The Pathfinder has the perfect Negroni for Dry January

By
The Pathfinder
The Pathfinder

Whether you’re participating in “Dry January” or simply looking for something flavorful and non-alcoholic, the folks at The Pathfinder have you covered. That’s because the brand launched a zero-proof, ready-to-drink Negroni on top of other non-alcoholic offerings.

The Pathfinder Negroni

The Pathfinder
The Pathfinder

If you’re a fan of the classic Negroni, you know it is made with gin, Campari, and vermouth. It’s a bittersweet, floral, highly refreshing cocktail perfect for any season. The only problem is that it’s almost all booze. This is not a cocktail for those looking to enjoy “Dry January” or limit their alcohol intake. Luckily, The Pathfinder has a way for Negroni fans to enjoy the flavors of the iconic drink without all that pesky alcohol.

The folks at The Pathfinder crafted a hemp-based, non-alcoholic version that holds onto everything Negroni fans enjoy, from orange peels to piney juniper. Crafted with non-alcoholic red bitter and gin, this RTD is made with the same craftsmanship as the brand’s original Hemp and Root liquid.

“We’re ecstatic to chart new territories with The Pathfinder Negroni,” Guy Escolme, co-founder of The Pathfinder, said in a press release. “Our mission has always been to craft bold, unforgettable flavor odysseys that defy convention. This Negroni delivers the depth and sophistication of a classic stirred cocktail, now in a format that accompanies you wherever your path leads.”

Where can I buy it?

The Pathfinder
The Pathfinder

If you’re ready to jump on the non-alcoholic, hemp-based, ready-to-drink cocktail bandwagon, you can purchase The Pathfinder Negroni at select retailers at the brand’s website. 4-packs of 200ml cans of this unique RTD sell for $20, and 24-packs sell for $114.

