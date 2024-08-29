 Skip to main content
Lewis Hamilton has his own alcohol-free ‘tequila’ brand, Almave

Now Pernod Ricard is investing in the brand too

blue agave
As more people are getting interested in low-alcohol or no-alcohol drinks, plenty of non-alcoholic spirits brands have sprung up. You can find non-alcoholic gins, vodkas, and aperitifs, and something you don’t see so often is non-alcoholic tequilas, or agave spirits. That’s changing with the brand Almave, a distilled non-alcoholic agave spirit founded by Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Almave was first unveiled last year, in a partnership between Hamilton and tequila brand Casa Lumbre. The range includes the amber-hued Almave Ámbar and the clear Almave Blanco, which you could sub in for añejo and blanco tequilas respectively.

“I’m excited to introduce people to Almave – it’s a project I’ve been working on for a long time with Casa Lumbre,” Hamilton said at the launch. “There’s a huge appetite for quality alternatives for those times when people don’t want to drink alcohol but also don’t want to compromise on flavour, which is why it was important that our product includes agave to reflect the taste of conventional tequila. I think it tastes amazing and what we have created is unlike anything else on the market, so I can’t wait to see what you all think.”

Now, spirits mega brand Pernod Ricard is investing in the brand, showing an increasing interest in the low-alcohol market. “With Almave, Lewis Hamilton and Casa Lumbre have designed something that is truly exceptional in terms of quality, taste, and positioning,” said Pernod Ricard’s chairman and CEO, Alexandre Ricard. “Agave is a highly sought-after category across the world. Having a non-alc proposition in our premium portfolio that pays full tribute to the craft and savoir-faire of its traditional distillation makes it a true gem. I’m very excited to see Pernod Ricard support the development and fulfill the true potential of Almave.”

