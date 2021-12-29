Non-alcoholic Drinks to Have During Dry January

For many people, the holidays are a time of extra indulgence, social gatherings, and celebration, all of which can involve more imbibing than you’re used to or that feels healthy. Dry January offers an opportunity to reset and step away from alcohol for the month, which can do wonders for your health and give you a chance to re-examine your relationship with alcohol.

However, getting through Dry January can be challenging, particularly if you normally do a lot of social drinking or really enjoy the taste of your favorite beer, wine, cocktail, or spirit. Even if you don’t feel you need the buzz associated with an alcoholic drink, there can be social pressures to have a drink when in the company of others who are drinking and you may enjoy the ritual or flavors associated with a nice glass of wine or bottle of beer with dinner.

The good news is that there are some really convincing non-alcoholic alternatives that can substitute for your boozy favorites so that you can abstain from alcohol and embrace the healthy challenge of Dry January. Keep reading for our recommendations of the best drinks to enjoy during Dry January; you may be surprised that a non-alcoholic drink actually tastes better and makes you feel better than your go-to boozy favorite.

Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits: Ritual Zero Proof

You’ll do a double-take of the label on Ritual Zero Proof, shocked that it’s truly non-alcoholic. Not only do the sleek bottles resemble a nice bottle of alcohol, but each zero-proof spirit tastes nearly identical to its alcoholic counterpart. Available in gin, rum, tequila, and whiskey, Ritual Zero Proof is a perfect substitute for your favorite alcoholic drink, whether you enjoy it neat, on-the-rocks, or in a cocktail. Plus, not only are you sparing your liver the infusion of alcohol, but Ritual Zero Proof is also free from sugar and contains zero calories.

Best Non-Alcoholic Champagne: DRY Botanical Bubbly Reserve

Toast to the New Year, a promotion at work, or a celebratory announcement with DRY Botanical Bubbly Reserve, a complex, sophisticated champagne-like beverage that pairs like wine and drinks like champagne. Made from all-natural, non-GMO ingredients, DRY Botanical Bubbly Reserve is low sugar, caffeine-free, sodium-free, gluten-free, and kosher. It comes in two sophisticated flavors: Lavender 75, which has notes of lavender, lemon, rosemary, and subtle oak, and Spiced Pear, which features a pear, vanilla, and cardamom flavor profile.

$46 FROM DRINKDRY

Best Non-Alcoholic Beer: Athletic Brewing Company Craft Beer

Many guys love a cold beer after a long day at work or throwing back a few with buddies when watching the game on Sunday. The good news is that you won’t miss your normal ale with Athletic Brewing Company Craft Beers. These non-alcoholic beers are perfect for Dry January or any time you’re looking to cut calories and prioritize your health. The variety pack comes with All Out, Upside Dawn, Run Wild IPA, and Cerveza Atletica. All Out is a silky smooth and soul-warming, toasty stout with delicate notes of coffee and bittersweet chocolate. Upside Dawn and Cerveza Atletica are refreshing and light-bodied while Run Wild is pleasantly bitter and malty. Each can have about 60-70 calories.

Best Alcohol-Removed Wine: Fre

If wine is truly non-alcoholic, it’s simply grape juice, but there are some alcohol-removed wines, which contain less than one-half of one percent APV. This is roughly the same amount of alcohol as in kombucha, and is fully compliant with the tenets of Dry January. Our recommendation is Fre Alcohol-Removed Wine, which is sourced from premium California vineyards and crafted using traditional winemaking practices. Each eight-ounce serving contains around 60 calories, less than 0.5% alcohol, and tons of full-bodied flavor. Fre comes in sparkling varieties along with a Chardonnay, Rose, Moscato, White Zinfandel, Merlot, Red Blend, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Best to Replace the Buzz: Aplós

One of the potential downsides of Dry January is that you may miss the relaxing feeling you get from alcohol. Enter Aplós, a hemp-infused non-alcoholic spirit that imparts a calming and uplifting mood. This citrus-forward, plant-based beverage has notes of ginger and rosemary and contains 20 mg of broad-spectrum hemp per serving so that you can enjoy the mood and social benefits of alcohol without the negative effects.

$48 from Aplós

Mocktails Uniquely Crafted Alcohol-Free Variety Pack

If you’re looking for an easy, pre-made, non-alcoholic version of your favorite cocktail, try Mocktails Uniquely Crafted Alcohol-Free Variety Pack. This pack includes non-alcoholic mocktail versions of a Cosmopolitan, Margarita, Sangria, and Moscow Mule. Each variety is pleasantly sweet, yet they are free from high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or flavors, preservatives, gluten, and animal products. The “Seville Red Sansgria” for example, is made with French, Italian, and Spanish wine grapes and the finest spices and botanicals, creating a sophisticated, complex beverage that transports you to a Spanish vineyard.

ShineWater

Dry January is as much about health as the classic New Year’s Resolution to lose weight. While you can absolutely choose one of the excellent non-alcoholic versions of typical boozy drinks on this list, don’t forget other naturally non-alcoholic drinks as well. Water, tea, coffee, and sparkling water are great options. To further support your health, consider nutrient-infused water, ShineWater. It is the only ready-to-drink hydration beverage with 100% of the daily recommended Vitamin D in each bottle, and it comes in six tasty flavors. ShineWater is perfect for Dry January when the sun exposure is naturally lacking, meaning your body is just craving a hefty boost of vitamin D.

Kevita Sparkling Probiotic Drink

Another healthy beverage to try in Dry January is KeVita Sparkling Probiotic Drink. These versatile beverages can be enjoyed on their own or mixed into probiotic-infused mocktails. For example, KeVita Lemon Ginger Sparkling Probiotic Drink pairs amazingly with pomegranate juice and will make a digestive-supportive elixir.

