Some bars are so beautiful we can't help but talk them up. Here are the 10 prettiest bars in all the land

With all respect to dives, haunts, and lounges, there’s something to be said for a beautiful bar. The most attractive ones are feats of bar design and places we not only want to imbibe in, but ones where we stare in awe at the many comforting details. With so many great options, deciding on the most beautiful bars in America was not easy.

What separates the elites from the rest? Well, the best bars in America wow us with a combination of outstanding drinks and remarkable service. They tend to excel at those things and offer a certain ambience you just can’t find anywhere else. From the architectural details of an old, perfectly maintained structure to brilliant design approaches, these places sing — visually, anyway.

When you belly up at one of these places, you’re treating all of your senses. The negronis are noteworthy, the lighting is perfect, and the overall atmosphere begs you never, ever to leave. It’s art in bar form.

From bars tucked into iconic train stations to those with perfect interior design scores, these are the most beautiful bars in America.

The Campbell

The best bars in NYC list features its own competitive cast of amazing establishments. This one has to be included, even perhaps right at the top. When you’re set within Grand Central Station, it’s hard to go wrong.

The Campbell is considered an institution, and for good reason — its Florentine design makes you feel like you’re drinking during the original golden era of cocktails, aka the early 1920s. Maybe best of all, the place is tucked away enough in the world-famous station that it feels like a hidden gem.

Adios

Birmingham, Alabama’s finest Mexican-inspired establishment is also one of the nation’s prettiest bars. From the tropical plants and warm booths and lighting to the stained glass brought in from Mexico, Adios is inviting and stunning. There are murals from a renowned Oaxacan artist, the color scheme is ideal, and there’s even a beautiful Dia de Los Muertos-themed installment shining brightly in the corner of the bar.

The Multnomah Whiskey Library

Imagine the private study of an extremely wealthy whiskey enthusiast and you pretty much have Multnomah Whiskey Library. The Portland bar boasts not only an extensive list of the beloved spirit, but also all the accouterments to make the sipping experience downright heavenly. From the brass sliding bar ladders to the towering brick walls and wonderful, lap-lit furniture, this is a bar you’ll want to spend the entire weekend in.

The Morningside Room

This bar’s beauty almost comes naturally, as it’s set within the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in the RT Lodge in Tennessee. There’s so much to take in, from the lovely barstools and soothing green colors to the incredible light fixtures and built-ins you just don’t get anymore. It makes sense, as the place is modeled after some of the best public works buildings of the early 20th century. Oh, and the exterior is nearly as good, set atop a sprawling patio with gorgeous views.

This Milwaukee bar is one of the city’s oldest cocktail venues, a stellar spot full of great drinks and an understated aesthetic. It began as a beer bar in 1938 and has since become the go-to spot in town for a great drink and superb atmosphere. While it’s not flashy, it does everything right, from the plaid-paneled lighting above to the elegant and sweeping L-shaped bar. Bryant’s knows what it is, and there’s no reason to be anything else.

White Limozeen

Over-the-top bars can be beautiful too, you know. The outspoken pinks of Nashville’s White Limozeen are already legendary. It’s a loud and lovely theme and painted all over the place, from the luxe furniture to the walls to the shaggy umbrellas outside beside the pool. An homage to Dolly Parton, there’s a rose onyx wraparound bar, crystal chandeliers, and even fringed daybeds. We’ll have a cosmo, please.

The Spare Room

Like NYC, Los Angeles has its many contenders for the honor of the most beautiful bar in the city. The Spare Room stands out not only for its mint-condition bowling lanes, but also for the thought that went into the place. Effortlessly vintage, the hotel bar overlooks nothing and fine-tunes every last detail. Just bask in the typography of the bar menu, the rivets on the bar seats, the texture of the ceiling and curtains, and the many earthy tones, so often backlit to perfection.

Poka Lola Social Club

A feast for the eyes, this Denver bar is busy in every direction you look. There’s geometric tile, curvy furniture, stained glass, halo-wearing pillars, and delightful little accents like brass bars and antique ceiling fans. Plus, there’s lots of natural light, and the drinks are superb. That’s a beautiful thing.

Louie Louie

Set in Philly, this bar is named after a classic song and offers up some of the best decor in America. Every corner of the place has likely been featured on Instagram, from the shiny little mushroom-shaped bar lamps to the art deco motifs throughout. Every surface is amazing, from the marble bar tops to the checkered tile floor.

Peakaboo

Situated high amid the skyline of Hudson Yards, this NYC bar seems to rest in the sky. That’s part of the beauty, as you’ll feel like you’re in a zeppelin overlooking one of the coolest skylines on the planet. Throw in some great bar features like shiny sculptures, towering windows, and smooth architectural curves, and you’ve got yourself a winning bar.

You may have your favorites when it comes to bars, but in terms of beauty, good luck outdoing this handsome list. These are the places that eat up data on your phone, as they’re so photogenic that you can’t help but look through the lens between sips. Raise a glass to great cocktails and even better bar design.

