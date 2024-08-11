 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This is where you can find the best cocktail bars in the U.S.

You'll be surprised to see where the best U.S. cocktail bars are located

By
Colorful cocktail on bartop in dark bar
Marcelo Verfe / Pexels

If you haven’t been paying close attention to the American cocktail landscape, you might not realize that it hasn’t always been like this. The cocktail renaissance of the early aughts (between 2003 and 2017) made bartending more of an art form as opposed to simply a job.

While it made the job appealing for creative, pioneering mixologists, it also brought back many classic cocktails that had seemingly been lost to time. While drinks like the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Boulevardier, and daiquiri have always been around, they (and many other drinks) have had a resurgence in popularity in the last few decades.

Recommended Videos

Not only are classic and contemporary mixed drinks popular from coast to coast but so are cocktail bars. Instead of your old-school watering hole or bar where the barkeep only knew how to make a handful of decent drinks, the cocktail bar is a place of innovation and creativity. But with so many cocktail bars from Tacoma to Tampa, how can you possibly know which ones are worth your time? Lucky for you a new study aims to point you in the right direction.

The best cocktail bars in the U.S.

Whiskey cocktails
Louis Hansel / Unsplash

Thanks to the folks at Upgraded Points, we know where to find the best cocktail bars in the U.S. They analyzed thousands of cocktail bar listings on Yelp in the 100 largest metropolitan areas in America to find the absolute best, highest-rated cocktail bars.

You might be surprised to learn that the top-rated city isn’t Los Angeles, New York, or even Chicago. In fact, with a score of 4.63 out of 5, Cincinnati, Ohio is the best-rated city in the country for cocktail bars. It’s followed closely behind by Hartford, Connecticut (4.53), Dayton, Ohio (4.49), Springfield, Massachusetts (4.43), New York City (4.37), Milwaukee, Wisconsin (4.35), Sacramento, California (4.33), Grand Rapids, Michigan (4.32), and Daytona Beach, Florida (4.30). Honolulu, Hawaii with a score of 4.28 rounds out the top 10.

The most cocktail bars per capita

Bartender making cocktails
Stanislav Ivanitskiy / Unsplash

While finding out which cities have the highest-rated cocktail bars is all well and good, if they only have a handful is it worth your time to travel there? Luckily, Upgraded Points also found the cities with the most cocktail bars per capita.

The winner is Durham, North Carolina with 7.95 cocktail bars per 100,000 people. The rest of the top 10 are New Orleans, Louisiana (5.63), Omaha, Nebraska (4.32), Las Vegas, Nevada (4.06), San Antonio, Texas (3.92), El Paso, Texas (3.90), Austin, Texas (3.78), Nashville, Tennessee (3.73), Raleigh, North Carolina (3.59), and Charleston, South Carolina (3.57).

Bottom line

Barman pouring paper plane cocktail
Maksym Fesenko / Shutterstock

While many people believe that New York City is the center of the cocktail universe (and it probably is), if you want to try some of the best-rated cocktail bars you’ll take a trip to Ohio, and if you’re looking for a wider selection, North Carolina (or even Texas) is a great choice.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
The La Louisiane is the nightcap cocktail you need
The La Louisiane is your new go-to cocktail
La Louisiane

 

We often write about classic cocktails. The problem with this is the fact that we end up writing about iconic, well-known drinks over and over again. We’re talking about the likes of the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Martini, and Daiquiri. And while we love these timeless drinks, this means some other classic drinks don’t get the respect their due. So, to remedy this, we’ve decided to highlight a lesser-known drink that absolutely should get the same amount of attention as the aforementioned cocktails. We’re talking about the La Louisiane.
What is the La Louisiane?

Read more
The classic bourbon cocktails everyone should know how to make
Learn these classic bourbon-based cocktails
Old Fashioned

 

If we had to (for some strange reason) pick only one spirit to mix with, it would be bourbon whiskey. We understand that spirits like gin, vodka, white rum, and blanco tequila are more well-suited for summery cocktails. And while summer is the season in which we’re most likely to whip up a cocktail or two, we believe that bourbon is the perfect spirit for all seasons.

Read more
Negroni lovers will want to try the Tequila Mockingbird cocktail
The Tequila Mockingbird brings together tequila, cacao rum, and two types of amaro
tequila mockingbird cocktail 2

The Negroni is one of the all-time iconic cocktails, but it's a little unusual in its construction. Unlike many mixed drinks it contains no fruit juice and no mixer, just a blend of spirits and vermouth to create a perfectly balanced, bracing drink.

If you love a Negroni, you might want to try one of the many Negroni variations that are out there -- or you might want to dive into the world of other spirits-only cocktails. We've got an example of that category today, with a recipe from the Morimoto Napa restaurant in California. Unlike a Negroni this drink is shaken rather than stirred, but it has a similar bracing backbone of spirits with the sweetness coming from the use of Italian amaros.

Read more