A luxury safari where you choose the price — yes, really

Nature has no price tag -- Few & Far Luvhondo proves it

By
Few & Far Luvhondo
Jemma Wild / Few & Far Luvhondo

What if your dream safari didn’t come with a sky-high price tag, or any set price at all? At Few & Far Luvhondo, a new ultra-luxury safari retreat in South Africa’s Limpopo province, guests are invited to pay what they can as part of the lodge’s bold new Nature Has No Price Tag campaign. Yes, really.

In a time when every dollar counts, this carbon-negative, purpose-driven retreat is flipping the script on what luxury travel looks like. Recently named one of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places of 2025, Luvhondo offers barefoot luxury with deep conservation impact. The idea? Make meaningful travel more accessible while funding vital restoration work across one of South Africa’s last wild frontiers.

Tucked into the remote Soutpansberg Mountains in the UNESCO-listed Vhembe Biosphere Reserve, Luvhondo features just six cliffside suites, each offering next-level privacy and amazing views. Think stargazing from your bed, farm-to-table meals, mountain biking, live music, and unforgettable wildlife encounters. Whether you’re planning a romantic escape, family adventure, or solo retreat, the team handles every detail, including chartered flights and kid-friendly itineraries.

You can also get your hands dirty for a good cause. Join on-the-ground conservationists for immersive experiences in habitat restoration, rewilding, and carbon-offset programs.

“Travel isn’t a frivolous indulgence – it’s a vital act of connection,” says Sarah Dusek, co-founder of Few & Far Luvhondo. “It nurtures our well-being, strengthens global empathy, and fuels the preservation of our planet. We launched this initiative with the belief that when you truly experience a place, you begin to care – and when you care, you naturally want to give back. By removing cost as a barrier, we’re making transformative, purpose-led travel more accessible without diluting its impact.”

How to participate 

Jemma Wild / Few & Far Luvhondo

Joining the Nature Has No Price Tag experience is simple. Travelers just fill out a short, mobile-friendly application sharing their preferred travel dates, number of guests, what draws them to Luvhondo, and what they’re able to contribute financially.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, and if accepted, guests receive the full luxury eco-lodge experience. No strings, no fine print, and absolutely no catch.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
