Safari packing list: Must-haves and what not to bring

Table of Contents Table of Contents Clothing: What to wear on a safari Safari gear and accessories Health and safety essentials Travel documents and money Extras for comfort and convenience What NOT to pack for a safari

The first time I went on a safari, I brought the wrong colored clothes, forgot a good pair of binoculars, and didn’t realize how cold the mornings could be. By day two, I was borrowing an extra fleece from a fellow traveler and covering my arms in bug spray like it was sunscreen. Lesson learned!

Packing for a safari needs to be carefully put together, which is why this safari packing list covers all the essentials so you can focus on the adventure (not what you forgot back home).

Clothing: What to wear on a safari

Joy Phelan-Pinto, a member of the Micato Safaris founding family and an experienced traveler, says adhering to the “Three Cs of Safari Style” — comfortable, casual, and color sensitive — can improve your safari experience. So, when it comes to safari clothing, think practical, breathable, and neutral colored. The goal is to blend in with the environment, not spook wildlife or attract bugs.

Here’s the type of clothing you should bring for your safari:

Lightweight, long-sleeved shirts to protect from the sun and bug bites.

Breathable T-shirts or tank tops are ideal for layering in warm weather.

Convertible or lightweight pants are a lifesaver for temperature changes.

Light, packable jacket because mornings and evenings can be surprisingly chilly.

Warm fleece or sweater is essential for colder destinations like Kenya’s Masai Mara in winter.

Comfortable shorts are perfect for lounging at the lodge.

Moisture-wicking socks help prevent blisters during long days in the bush.

A wide-brimmed hat keeps the sun off your face and neck (trust me, you’ll need it).

A s wimsuit because many safari lodges and camps have pools.

Closed-toe shoes or hiking boots are important for walking safaris or bush treks.

Sandals or slip-on shoes are great for relaxing around camp.

For special safari types:

Gorilla trekking: Bring waterproof pants, gaiters, and gloves to protect against thorns.

Luxury safari: Don’t forget a dressy outfit for lodge dinners.

Desert safari: Bring a scarf or buff to shield your face from sandstorms.

Safari gear and accessories

The right gear can turn a great safari into an unforgettable one. Here are some of the extras you should bring for your safari:

Binoculars are a must for spotting wildlife from a distance.

Camera with a zoom lens because even if you’re not a pro photographer, you’ll want good shots.

Extra memory cards and batteries because you’ll probably take more photos than you expect.

Headlamp or flashlight since many camps have limited lighting at night.

Power bank because safari vehicles don’t always have charging ports.

A lightweight daypack is perfect for carrying essentials on game drives.

Travel adapter for different plug types.

Dry bags or Ziploc bags to help protect gear from dust and rain.

Health and safety essentials

I learned the hard way that sunscreen and bug spray are non-negotiable on game drives. Add in dehydration from the heat, and you’ll understand why rehydration salts are a lifesaver. So learn from me and learn from the experts — according to Koen Pretorius, a seasoned safari guide from South Africa, it’s essential to “prepare for the worst, but go with the flow and enjoy” once you arrive.

Bring these health essentials:

High-SPF sunscreen because the risk of getting a sunburn is high, even on cloudy days.

Bug spray with DEET since mosquitoes (and malaria risk) are no joke.

Lip balm with SPF because the dry air can be harsh.

Hand sanitizer and wet wipes are useful for dusty game drives.

A first-aid kit that includes antiseptic wipes, pain relievers, and Band-Aids.

Anti-malaria medication (if needed) because some regions have a high risk.

Electrolyte tablets can keep you hydrated in the heat.

Prescription medications (always pack extra, just in case).

Travel documents and money

Don’t forget add these travel documents to your safari packing list:

Passport (with copies) since some lodges require ID for check-in.

Visa (if required) , but check visa requirements ahead of time.

Yellow fever vaccination card if required (some African countries require proof of vaccination).

Travel insurance is good to have in case of emergencies.

Cash (USD or local currency) since many remote areas don’t accept credit cards.

Credit/debit card s like Visa and Mastercard are widely accepted in cities.

Extras for comfort and convenience

Here are some extras to bring if they resonate with you:

A reusable water bottle so you can stay hydrated.

Travel pillow because it’s always a good idea to be comfy.

Notebook and pen are perfect for journaling your wildlife sightings.

Books or Kindle if there’s downtime between drives.

Snacks because some safaris don’t include mid-drive meals.

What NOT to pack for a safari

When making your safari packing list, it’s just as important to know what not to bring as it is to know what to pack. Here are a few items to leave behind: