 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

How long is a passport good for?

By
Person holding passport
kieferpix / Canva Pro / Getty Images

Forget jet lag – the biggest travel hurdle might be something you already own: your passport. This essential document acts as both your ID and proof of citizenship, ensuring a smooth international journey. But to avoid last-minute scrambles, it’s crucial to understand how long your passport is good for.

How long is a U.S. passport valid?

passport on book outside
Rocio Ramirez / Unsplash

In the United States, the validity of a passport depends on the age of the holder at the time of issuance. For example;

  • Adults (16 and older): Passports issued to adults are valid for ten years from the date of issue. This extended period acknowledges the stability in adults’ appearances and personal details over a decade.
  • Children (under 16): Passports for children are valid for 5 years. The shorter validity period reflects the rapid changes in children’s appearances and the need for frequent updates to their identification.
Recommended Videos

How to renew your passport

airplane in sky during sunset
Tom Barrett / Unsplash

Remember, many countries require your passport to be valid for at least six months beyond your entry date. This buffer ensures you have time to leave before it expires. So, even if your passport is technically valid, it might not be accepted if expiration looms close.

Renewing a U.S. passport involves an application, a recent photo, and a fee. Adults can renew their passport by mail if their previous passport is within 15 years old and they were 16+ when they got it. Otherwise, it’s an in-person process.

Things to consider

  • Frequent travelers: For individuals who travel internationally on a regular basis, it is important to closely monitor the expiration dates of your passport and initiate the renewal process well in advance to avoid potential disruptions to your travel plans.
  • Visa requirements: Some countries or regions, such as the Schengen Area in Europe, have specific visa requirements that are directly tied to the validity period of your passport. For example, Schengen Area countries typically require a passport to be valid for at least three months beyond the intended date of departure from the Schengen zone.
  • Name changes: If your name has changed due to marriage, divorce, or other reasons, you will need to obtain a new passport reflecting your updated name rather than simply renewing your existing passport. This usually involves submitting additional documentation to support the name change.

Practical tips for passport holders

inside of passport
Agus Dietrich / Unsplash

To help avoid last-minute passport issues, try out the following tips:

  1. Regularly check expiry dates: Regularly check the expiration date of your passport and those of any family members, especially before planning international travel.
  2. Apply early for renewal: Apply for a renewal several months before the passport expires to help account for processing times, which can vary.
  3. Understand specific country requirements: Research the passport and visa requirements of your destination country well before you head out to travel.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Travel tips: Why you need to set a flight alert even after you book a flight
Set a flight alert (even after you book) so you won't miss out
man holding smartphone in white shirt

When you finally book those plane tickets after weeks of research and price tracking, it can be tempting to kick back and stop monitoring flight prices. After all, you locked in your airfare and your travel dates, so why keep checking?

Here's why -- setting flight alerts for your booked itinerary can end up saving you a good chunk of money, preventing a lot of hassle, or both. Airlines constantly adjust pricing, and sometimes lower fares become available even after you purchase tickets. 
How do flight alerts work?

Read more
These are the 10 best things to do in San Diego, according to a local
These are the can't-miss activities for your San Diego trip
top of body of water

Perfect weather, beautiful beaches, and endless adventure – that's the essence of San Diego. This Southern California city has long been a favorite destination for travelers who are looking for a taste of the laidback West Coast lifestyle. And for those looking to explore the city, we put together a list of the best things to do in San Diego, according to a local.
1. See the Carlsbad Flower Fields

Spring in San Diego just wouldn't be complete without a visit to the beautiful Carlsbad Flower Fields. This attraction spans nearly 50 acres and features a stunning display of ranunculus flowers blanketing the rolling hills in a rainbow of colors. It's a photographer's dream come true! The blooming season typically runs from early March through early May, so plan your visit accordingly.
2. Take a trip to the Del Mar Horse Races

Read more
The best places to visit in the south of France: These charming spots are must-see
Is le Midi calling your name?
Nice France

Are you thinking about visiting the south of France? Southern France, also known in French as le Midi, consists of the regions of France that border the Atlantic Ocean, Spain, and the Mediterranean Sea. From the beautiful beaches of the French Riviera to the historic towns nestled in Provence, this region offers a diverse array of experiences that cater to every type of traveler. If this area is calling your name, then consider these south of France cities and towns for your next getaway.
Nice

Nice is nestled on the French Riviera and boasts stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. The city is both beautiful and historic, with several cultural gems located around the city. Whether you want to relax on a pristine beach or take a walk down charming cobblestone streets, Nice has something for you.
Things to do

Read more