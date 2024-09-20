There's an easier way to renew your passport

The U.S. State Department launched an online passport renewal service that offers a streamlined way for citizens to update their travel documents. This initiative comes in response to significant delays in passport processing caused by a surge in demand following the pandemic.

The service, available at travel.state.gov, allows eligible citizens to renew their passports entirely online, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

Applicants can now complete the process through a secure website where they can upload their photos and provide the required information online without having to mail documents. This new service is expected to cut down on the average six to eight-week waiting period for passport renewals which has frustrated many travelers over the past few years. The move is part of a broader effort by the government to modernize and simplify federal services.

“Thanks to increased staffing, technological advancements, and a host of other improvements, the average routine passport is being processed today in roughly one-third the time as at the same point last summer, and well under the advertised six to eight weeks processing times.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The service is available to adults renewing a standard 10-year passport that either expired within the last five years or will expire within the next year. Currently, the online passport renewal option is limited to Americans with a US address who are at least 25 years old. Other exceptions apply.

The State Department will continue to offer traditional renewal options for those who prefer them.