 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Waldorf Astoria New York returns with a luxurious new look

The hotel reopened nearly two months ahead of schedule

By
Waldorf Astoria New York
Waldorf Astoria New York

The legendary Waldorf Astoria New York has officially reopened its doors after a seven-year closure and a jaw-dropping $2 billion renovation. Once expected to debut in September, the Manhattan icon is now welcoming guests ahead of schedule, kicking off a phased reopening that includes refreshed rooms and reimagined dining.

The historic Park Avenue property, closed since 2017, now boasts 375 hotel rooms and 372 private residences, a dramatic reduction from its original 1,400 guestrooms. Most accommodations now exceed 570 square feet, making them some of the most spacious in Manhattan, according to the brand.

Recommended Videos

Designed by architecture firm Skidmore Owings & Merrill, the ambitious restoration of the 47-story Art Deco landmark preserved 62,000 square feet of interior space protected by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission. Historic gems like the 1893 Waldorf Astoria Clock, murals, and Cole Porter’s Steinway piano have all been meticulously restored to their original condition, preserving the property’s old-world charm.

Incredible dining and world-class amenities

Waldorf Astoria New York
Waldorf Astoria New York

The hotel is bringing luxury back in full force with standout dining experiences and next-level amenities. Reservations are now open at three new restaurants, including Lex Yard, a 220-seat American brasserie helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Anthony. Guests can also enjoy the restored Peacock Alley lounge, a beloved classic, or experience refined kaiseki-inspired cuisine at Yoshoku, the hotel’s new Japanese concept.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Beyond the food, the property offers 43,000 square feet of meeting and event space, with the iconic Grand Ballroom set to reopen on September 1. A 20,000-square-foot Guerlain Wellness Spa will also debut later this year.

Guests are welcomed with the hotel’s signature scent, 301 Park Avenue, a fragrant nod to its legendary address. Rates start at $1,500 per night, or 150,000 Hilton Honors points, making the Waldorf’s return one of the most anticipated hotel comebacks in recent memory.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Your suitcase is dirtier than a toilet seat — here’s the grossest spot
Your suitcase could be a germ bomb
Person sitting on stairs with a black rolling suitcase

If you’ve ever hesitated to put your suitcase on a hotel bed, you might have good reason to be cautious. A recent study by InsureandGo reveals that your trusty travel bag could be a hotspot for harmful bacteria. The filthiest spot? The wheels, which harbor nearly 58 times more bacteria than a public toilet seat.

To uncover just how filthy our luggage gets on the go, a microbiologist swabbed both hard- and soft-shell suitcases at a busy airport train station. They tested two key spots on each bag, the wheels and the base, to see how much grime we might be dragging into our hotel rooms and homes.

Read more
Why dark sky travel is the new must-try experience at Omni Mount Washington
Enjoy stargazing, dinner under the moon,& more at this Northeast resort
omni mount washington resort

Noctourism is still a relatively new concept for many travelers, a trend that focuses on experiencing a dark sky at night. From Full Moon Dinners under the stars to a Mountains of Stars package with the help of astronomer Douglas Arion, PhD, Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa is implementing the ecotourism trend through several one-of-a-kind experiences designed to attract travelers interested in experiencing the beauty of the night.

Leading the way with innovative noctourism offerings that draw in travelers looking for something a little different after sunset, this resort allows guests to see the Northeast region in a different light, whether it's a moonlit dinner atop the peak or a quiet evening spent stargazing. To learn more about how this resort is putting noctourism into action, I chatted with astronomer Doug Arion, and Céline McArthur, PR and Communications Manager at Omni Mount Washington Resort. Here's what I learned.

Read more
This West Palm Beach hotel now offers luxe private yacht experiences
The Ben at Sea offers three luxury yacht options
The Ben Hotel, Autograph Collection

The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach is taking luxury hospitality to the next level, by sea. With the launch of The Ben at Sea, guests can now set sail in style thanks to a new yacht charter experience designed to bring the hotel’s signature service beyond the shoreline.

In partnership with PorterYachts, The Ben offers access to three sleek, high-end vessels docked at the nearby marina. Whether it’s a romantic getaway, a chic wedding, or a next-level corporate retreat, each yacht charter comes with a dedicated captain and crew. Guests can also upgrade their experience with a private chef, onboard bartender, or even live music to create a fully customized day on the water.

Read more