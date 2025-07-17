The Waldorf Astoria New York returns with a luxurious new look

The legendary Waldorf Astoria New York has officially reopened its doors after a seven-year closure and a jaw-dropping $2 billion renovation. Once expected to debut in September, the Manhattan icon is now welcoming guests ahead of schedule, kicking off a phased reopening that includes refreshed rooms and reimagined dining.

The historic Park Avenue property, closed since 2017, now boasts 375 hotel rooms and 372 private residences, a dramatic reduction from its original 1,400 guestrooms. Most accommodations now exceed 570 square feet, making them some of the most spacious in Manhattan, according to the brand.

Designed by architecture firm Skidmore Owings & Merrill, the ambitious restoration of the 47-story Art Deco landmark preserved 62,000 square feet of interior space protected by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission. Historic gems like the 1893 Waldorf Astoria Clock, murals, and Cole Porter’s Steinway piano have all been meticulously restored to their original condition, preserving the property’s old-world charm.

Incredible dining and world-class amenities

The hotel is bringing luxury back in full force with standout dining experiences and next-level amenities. Reservations are now open at three new restaurants, including Lex Yard, a 220-seat American brasserie helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Anthony. Guests can also enjoy the restored Peacock Alley lounge, a beloved classic, or experience refined kaiseki-inspired cuisine at Yoshoku, the hotel’s new Japanese concept.

Beyond the food, the property offers 43,000 square feet of meeting and event space, with the iconic Grand Ballroom set to reopen on September 1. A 20,000-square-foot Guerlain Wellness Spa will also debut later this year.

Guests are welcomed with the hotel’s signature scent, 301 Park Avenue, a fragrant nod to its legendary address. Rates start at $1,500 per night, or 150,000 Hilton Honors points, making the Waldorf’s return one of the most anticipated hotel comebacks in recent memory.