Is it safe to travel to Spain? The latest after flooding and earthquake

Spain is reeling from a double dose of natural disasters this week, with mass flooding in the northeast and a rare earthquake in the south raising concerns for travelers with upcoming trips.

Torrential rains and heavy winds over the weekend turned streets into rivers across Catalonia, with 155mm of rainfall reported in Barcelona alone on Saturday. The severe weather triggered evacuations, including a hospital southwest of the city, and left two people missing.

Recommended Videos

Then, just hours later on Monday, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck the southern region near Costa del Sol and Almería, two popular vacation destinations, causing structural damage and rattling nerves across the country.

Spain’s national weather agency, AEMET, has issued storm warnings across much of the country, including Barcelona, Girona, Zaragoza, and other parts of Catalonia and Aragon. Travelers are being urged to monitor updates closely and check with local authorities and accommodation providers before heading out.

Is it safe to travel to Spain?

Despite the severe weather, flights in and out of Barcelona El Prat Airport have largely continued as normal, with only a few cancellations reported over the weekend, primarily affecting routes to Manchester, Porto, and some Spanish domestic destinations. So far, travel to Spain remains generally safe, though visitors should be mindful that recovery efforts are still underway in many regions.

As of Wednesday morning, the US State Department has not issued any official travel warnings in response to the recent flooding or earthquake. That means standard travel policies remain in place, and travelers cannot currently cancel their trips for a full refund based on these events alone.

If you’re reconsidering your plans or want to postpone, your options will depend on the terms set by your airline, tour operator, or accommodation provider. It’s a good idea to reach out directly to understand your rights and flexibility under their policies.