American Airlines debuts unique Provisions lounge in Charlotte

By
American Airilnes 737
American Airlines / American Airlines

Starting in late summer 2025, American Airlines will bring a unique option to Admirals Club customers traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT): the Provisions by Admirals Club Lounge. American designed the space for passengers on the go who need somewhere to work and refuel. The lounge will be located in Concourse A next to Gate A1.

Fresh, flexible food and a clean design

The Provisions by Admirals Club lounge
Rendering of the Provisions by Admirals Club lounge at CLT American Airlines

Provisions by Admirals Club offers what fast-moving travelers need, including fresh food and beverages and a streamlined layout that uses high-top tables and minimal furniture. This allows customers to grab a quick bite, get work done, and be on their way to the gate. 

Recommended Videos

Patrons also receive personalized one-on-one service from on-site representatives and can choose from an assortment of sandwiches, snacks, salads, and fresh fruits. Vegetarian options are also available.

“We are constantly evolving our lounge strategy to meet the needs of our customers,” said Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer. “This new concept provides a needed respite for our customers traveling through one of our biggest hubs. Whether they’re looking for a quick snack or help on their travel journey, they can find what they need at the Provisions by Admirals ClubSM lounge.”

Ralph Lopez Massas, American’s Senior Vice President of CLT Operations, added: “As the airline’s second-largest hub, Charlotte plays a significant role in the connectivity of the airline, serving millions of customers every year as they travel to, from and through CLT to destinations across our global network. Our unwavering commitment to our customers has remained at the center of exponential growth at CLT over the past several years and this new concept is yet another example of our focus on improving their travel experience.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif

Editors’ Recommendations

American Airlines unveils 3 new upgrades in Flagship Business suites
American Airlines Flagship suite

Soon, American Airlines passengers can look forward to an upgraded in-flight experience, with luxurious Flagship Suite seats added to Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The upgraded aircraft will be available for select international flights, and the suites include new details and amenities for long-haul comfort.

How Flagship Suites enhance the inflight experience

Read more
Arajet celebrates July 4th with flight deals to 28 sunny destinations
Buenos Aires Argentina

Arajet, a Dominican-based airline, is offering promotional fares as low as $78 one-way this 4th of July weekend. The sale lasts through July 6, and includes round-trip deals to Latin American getaways like Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Bogotá, Columbia; El Salvador, and more. In total, customers can choose from 28 Latin American getaways.

Arajet helps travelers discover Latin America

Read more
These two U.S. airports rank among the world’s most beautiful
Main Terminal, PDX

While air travel focuses on covering long distances quickly, a beautiful airport can elevate the experience. Plain, concrete terminals can feel drab and boring, and only add to the strain of long travel days. However, open spaces inspired by nature can feel like a resort, helping you recharge and explore before your connection.

Recently, the Prix Versailles — a series of architectural competitions — released its list of “The Most Beautiful Airports in the World”, and two U.S. airports were among the winners. Here’s why.

Read more