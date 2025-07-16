American Airlines debuts unique Provisions lounge in Charlotte

Starting in late summer 2025, American Airlines will bring a unique option to Admirals Club customers traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT): the Provisions by Admirals Club Lounge. American designed the space for passengers on the go who need somewhere to work and refuel. The lounge will be located in Concourse A next to Gate A1.

Fresh, flexible food and a clean design

Provisions by Admirals Club offers what fast-moving travelers need, including fresh food and beverages and a streamlined layout that uses high-top tables and minimal furniture. This allows customers to grab a quick bite, get work done, and be on their way to the gate.

Patrons also receive personalized one-on-one service from on-site representatives and can choose from an assortment of sandwiches, snacks, salads, and fresh fruits. Vegetarian options are also available.

“We are constantly evolving our lounge strategy to meet the needs of our customers,” said Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer. “This new concept provides a needed respite for our customers traveling through one of our biggest hubs. Whether they’re looking for a quick snack or help on their travel journey, they can find what they need at the Provisions by Admirals ClubSM lounge.”

Ralph Lopez Massas, American’s Senior Vice President of CLT Operations, added: “As the airline’s second-largest hub, Charlotte plays a significant role in the connectivity of the airline, serving millions of customers every year as they travel to, from and through CLT to destinations across our global network. Our unwavering commitment to our customers has remained at the center of exponential growth at CLT over the past several years and this new concept is yet another example of our focus on improving their travel experience.”