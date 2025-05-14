Are luggage covers TSA approved? What travelers should know before using one

If you’ve ever had your suitcase come down the airport baggage carousel with a new scratch, dent, or black mark that wasn’t there before, you’re not alone. I’ve had my favorite carry-on come back looking like it went through a war zone, which is when I started considering luggage covers. But if you’re planning to use one, you might wonder: Are luggage covers TSA-approved?

The short answer is yes, luggage covers are TSA-approved, but there are a few things you should know before wrapping your suitcase up like a Christmas present.

What are luggage covers, anyway?

Luggage covers are stretchy or hard-shell protectors that slip over your suitcase to keep it from getting scuffed, dirty, or tampered with. Most are made from materials like polyester, spandex, or PVC, and they come in everything from clear cases to bold, colorful designs (handy when you’re trying to spot your bag in a sea of black luggage).

Besides protection, they can also act as a theft deterrent since they add another layer that someone would have to remove to access your bag.

TSA and luggage covers: What to keep in mind

The TSA doesn’t have a specific rule banning luggage covers. However, they do require that checked bags be accessible for inspection. That’s where things can get a little tricky.

Here’s the thing – if TSA needs to inspect your bag and can’t easily remove the luggage cover, they have the authority to cut it off. So, if you’re using a cover, make sure:

It’s easy to remove and put back on

It doesn’t require a lock or zip tie to stay in place

You’re okay with the chance it might be removed or damaged during inspection

Most spandex-style or zippered covers that slip on and off quickly won’t be a problem. TSA agents are typically able to slide these off without issue if your bag is flagged.

What about shrink-wrapping your luggage?

Some international airports offer shrink-wrap services that tightly wrap your suitcase in plastic. While this is common overseas, especially in parts of Europe, it may not be the best for U.S. travelers. If your bag is selected for inspection, they’ll have to slice through all that plastic, and they’re not going to rewrap it afterward.

Is it worth using a luggage cover?

If you’re checking a bag and want to keep it clean and scratch-free, a luggage cover can be a smart investment. Just make sure it’s removable and doesn’t block access to your zippers or handles. Plus, if you pick a brightly colored or custom design, you’ll spend less time squinting at every black bag at baggage claim.

Tips for traveling with a luggage cover

Choose one with a zipper or Velcro closure for easy removal

Avoid covers with locks or ties that slow down TSA access

Label your suitcase underneath the cover, just in case it gets removed

Stick to soft, stretchy fabric covers for the best TSA compatibility

The bottom line: Are luggage covers TSA-approved?

So, are luggage covers TSA-approved? According to the TSA, yes. If you can easily slip the cover on and off, you’re good to go. Just remember that if your bag is flagged and the cover’s in the way, TSA has every right to remove it by any means necessary.

For most travelers, a removable fabric cover is a great way to keep your luggage protected while still complying with airport security. Just don’t get too attached to it, because if TSA needs in, they’re getting in.