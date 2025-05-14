 Skip to main content
Are luggage covers TSA approved? What travelers should know before using one

They're trendy and protective, but do they actually pass the TSA test?

By
luggage carousel in an airport
Eric Prouzet / Unsplash

If you’ve ever had your suitcase come down the airport baggage carousel with a new scratch, dent, or black mark that wasn’t there before, you’re not alone. I’ve had my favorite carry-on come back looking like it went through a war zone, which is when I started considering luggage covers. But if you’re planning to use one, you might wonder: Are luggage covers TSA-approved?

The short answer is yes, luggage covers are TSA-approved, but there are a few things you should know before wrapping your suitcase up like a Christmas present.

What are luggage covers, anyway?

Luggage in the trunk of a car
Swansway Motor Group / Unsplash

Luggage covers are stretchy or hard-shell protectors that slip over your suitcase to keep it from getting scuffed, dirty, or tampered with. Most are made from materials like polyester, spandex, or PVC, and they come in everything from clear cases to bold, colorful designs (handy when you’re trying to spot your bag in a sea of black luggage).

Besides protection, they can also act as a theft deterrent since they add another layer that someone would have to remove to access your bag.

TSA and luggage covers: What to keep in mind

Overhead sign showing security check point lanes designated for first class and TSA Precheck passengers.
RYO Alexandre / Shutterstock

The TSA doesn’t have a specific rule banning luggage covers. However, they do require that checked bags be accessible for inspection. That’s where things can get a little tricky.

Here’s the thing – if TSA needs to inspect your bag and can’t easily remove the luggage cover, they have the authority to cut it off. So, if you’re using a cover, make sure:

  • It’s easy to remove and put back on
  • It doesn’t require a lock or zip tie to stay in place
  • You’re okay with the chance it might be removed or damaged during inspection

Most spandex-style or zippered covers that slip on and off quickly won’t be a problem. TSA agents are typically able to slide these off without issue if your bag is flagged.

What about shrink-wrapping your luggage?

Airport security agent searching a female passenger's carry-on bag with a dog nearby
CDC / Unsplash

Some international airports offer shrink-wrap services that tightly wrap your suitcase in plastic. While this is common overseas, especially in parts of Europe, it may not be the best for U.S. travelers. If your bag is selected for inspection, they’ll have to slice through all that plastic, and they’re not going to rewrap it afterward. 

Is it worth using a luggage cover?

Man carrying luggage in both hands
Kit (formerly ConvertKit) / Unsplash

If you’re checking a bag and want to keep it clean and scratch-free, a luggage cover can be a smart investment. Just make sure it’s removable and doesn’t block access to your zippers or handles. Plus, if you pick a brightly colored or custom design, you’ll spend less time squinting at every black bag at baggage claim.

Tips for traveling with a luggage cover

  • Choose one with a zipper or Velcro closure for easy removal
  • Avoid covers with locks or ties that slow down TSA access
  • Label your suitcase underneath the cover, just in case it gets removed
  • Stick to soft, stretchy fabric covers for the best TSA compatibility

The bottom line: Are luggage covers TSA-approved?

Travelers and luggage
Allen Sheffield

So, are luggage covers TSA-approved? According to the TSA, yes. If you can easily slip the cover on and off, you’re good to go. Just remember that if your bag is flagged and the cover’s in the way, TSA has every right to remove it by any means necessary.

For most travelers, a removable fabric cover is a great way to keep your luggage protected while still complying with airport security. Just don’t get too attached to it, because if TSA needs in, they’re getting in.

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.

Do you need a passport for the Dominican Republic? Here’s what to know
Planning a trip to the Dominican Republic? Let’s talk passport rules
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

A couple of years ago, I was at the airport, excited for a long-awaited tropical escape, until I overheard someone talking about passport rules. That’s when it hit me: I hadn’t checked mine. Was it still valid? Would I even be allowed to board? Cue the frantic Googling and last-minute panic.

If you're planning a trip to the Dominican Republic, you might be wondering about passport rules, too. Do you need a passport for the Dominican Republic? How long does your passport need to be valid? Do your children need a passport, too? Here’s everything you should know before you go.

Read more
Passport vs. REAL ID: Which one do you need and when?
Not sure if you need a passport or REAL ID? Let’s clear it up
Passport and plane ticket

Have you been hearing about the REAL ID program for quite some time now but aren’t really sure what all the fuss is about? That was my situation, too, until I realized the deadline to get a REAL ID was fast approaching, and I needed to get up to speed, especially if I wanted to fly anywhere. That got me wondering – what’s the difference between a passport vs. REAL ID? And when do I actually need each one? If you’re asking the same questions, here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know so you can decide what works best for you.
What is a passport?

A passport is your ticket to international travel. It’s an official government document that proves your identity and citizenship. And without a passport, you’re not getting far beyond U.S. borders.

Read more
How much is a first-class flight? Here’s the breakdown
This is the true cost of flying first class (and how to save)
First class on an airplane

Have you ever found yourself wondering, how much is a first-class flight? I know I did. Before I had the chance to experience it myself, first class always felt like a luxury that was just out of my reach. But now that I know what it actually costs, I’m here to share what I’ve learned about the true price of flying first class. So, here’s how much a first-class flight really costs.
Factors that affect the price of first-class flights

First things first, the price of a first-class ticket can vary depending on the different factors at play. But there is a general range, so let’s break it down a bit.
The airline and route
The cost of a first-class ticket depends mainly on the airline and the route you’re taking. For example, on a popular international route like New York to London, a first-class ticket can range from $4,000 to $7,000, sometimes even more. If you’re flying from Los Angeles to Tokyo, that price tag can jump to $14,000 or more. These prices fluctuate based on the airline’s pricing structure and the demand for seats on that specific flight.
The flight duration
Another big factor is the length of the flight. The longer the journey, the more expensive the first-class ticket tends to be. A shorter domestic flight might cost somewhere in the range of $1,000 for a first-class seat, while international flights that can last 10 hours or more could easily push into the $8,000-$15,000 range for first class. 
When you book your flight
Timing also plays a big role in the cost of your first-class ticket. The Luxury Travel Expert recommends booking your flight as early as possible to secure the best deals. So if you book months in advance, you’ll probably find better fares. However, airlines do occasionally offer last-minute discounts or promotions to fill seats, although this isn’t always the case. It’s always best to plan ahead, but keep an eye out for any deals, especially during off-peak travel seasons.
The time of year
Airline ticket prices also vary depending on the time of year. Traveling during peak times, like the holidays or summer vacation, will typically result in higher prices. Airlines usually raise prices to accommodate the increased demand during these periods.
What do you get for the price of first class?

Read more