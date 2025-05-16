 Skip to main content
10 road trip podcasts to keep you entertained for miles

These podcasts make the journey as fun as the destination

There’s nothing like the open road, windows down, snacks in the console, and a killer podcast playing in the background. And a good road trip podcast can make the miles fly by. Did you know that, according to a recent survey, podcasts reach about 53 percent of American adults every month? Personally, I never leave for a road trip without a curated queue of episodes – true crime for when I need a thrill, comedy when the energy dips, and storytelling when I want to sink into something immersive. So if you’re looking for something new to press play on, your new favorite podcast might just be waiting for you.

Best road trip podcasts

Here are 10 road trip podcasts I’ve loved (and sometimes binged in one sitting) that are worth adding to your playlist.

1. SmartLess

If you haven’t already hopped on the SmartLess train, consider this your sign. Hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, this podcast feels like eavesdropping on three hilarious friends as they interview big-name guests without ever taking themselves too seriously. I listened to five episodes straight while driving through Utah, and honestly, it made the flat stretches feel like a comedy club on wheels.

2. Criminal

There’s something weirdly soothing about Phoebe Judge’s voice, even when she’s telling you about art theft, missing persons, or strange legal loopholes. Criminal is for anyone who wants true crime that’s more thoughtful than sensational. It’s one of those shows that makes you go, “Wait, THAT happened?”

3. This American Life

A road trip classic. Every episode of This American Life is a beautifully crafted story (or set of stories) about real people, sometimes moving, sometimes hilarious, always deeply human. 

4. Stuff You Should Know

If you’re traveling with someone who loves random trivia or deep dives into oddly specific topics (hello, history of vending machines), Stuff You Should Know is gold. It’s conversational, quirky, and educational without trying too hard.

5. Normal Gossip

This podcast dishes out anonymous, everyday drama like your funniest friend whispering secrets in the passenger seat. Think “someone’s ex got too involved in a neighborhood Facebook group” or “there’s beef in a local kickball league.” It’s juicy and delightful, especially when you want something lighter.

6. Song Exploder

For music lovers, Song Exploder is like pulling back the curtain on your favorite songs. Artists break down their process and inspiration, piece by piece. I played an episode featuring Fleetwood Mac on a rainy drive through the Smoky Mountains, it was moody perfection.

7. The Moth

Real people, real stories, told live. The Moth is packed with raw, powerful, often funny tales that are perfect for long stretches of highway. 

8. You’re Wrong About

Ever wondered if everything you learned about Y2K, the McDonald’s hot coffee lawsuit, or Anna Nicole Smith was wrong? This podcast revisits misunderstood moments in pop culture and history with humor and heart. 

9. Radiolab

If you’re into science, philosophy, or the mysteries of the universe, Radiolab is endlessly fascinating. It takes big ideas and makes them digestible, and even emotional. I’ve gotten so wrapped up in an episode before, I missed my highway exit.

10. Office Ladies

For The Office fans, this re-watch podcast by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey is basically a road trip hangout. It’s warm, funny, and full of behind-the-scenes stories that feel like a cozy reunion with old friends.

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.

