How to survive the middle seat on a plane: 6 smart tips that really help

No one wants the middle seat. You either booked last-minute, got hit with a basic economy deal, or rolled the dice on a random assignment and lost. I’ve been there more times than I’d like to admit, usually because of work trips I didn’t know about until 48 hours before takeoff.

There’s something uniquely humbling about wedging yourself between two strangers at 35,000 feet with nowhere to lean and zero personal space. But after enough cramped flights, I’ve learned a few solid strategies that actually help make the middle seat on airplane flights bearable. Not luxurious, let’s not get carried away, but definitely more manageable.

How to survive the middle seat on an airplane

You can’t always choose your seat, but you can choose how you show up for the flight. Pack smart, protect your space where you can, and try not to let the small stuff get to you. The middle seat might not be ideal, but with the right strategies, it doesn’t have to ruin your trip.

1. First, understand what you’re up against

The middle seat on airplane flights definitely lacks some perks. No window to lean against. No aisle access to stretch your legs. And you’re almost guaranteed a few accidental elbow bumps. Mentally prepping for this reality actually helps. Expect limited space, and you’ll be less annoyed when it plays out exactly that way.

2. Pack smart

If you know you’re stuck in the middle, how you pack can make or break the flight.

Bring a compact travel pillow . One that supports your neck no matter which way you lean (because you won’t know which side you’ll have more room on until it’s too late).

Noise-canceling earbuds or headphones . These are non-negotiable. Even basic ones can block out engine hum, crying babies, and the seatmate who’s FaceTiming during boarding.

Something to entertain you . Download a favorite show or playlist in advance. Getting absorbed in something you actually enjoy makes it easier to forget how cramped you are.

Layers and comfort . Planes are unpredictable when it comes to temperature. A soft hoodie or scarf can double as a pillow, blanket, or privacy barrier.

3. Set boundaries early (but nicely)

Believe it or not, the middle seat does come with one small but important privilege: both armrests. Travel etiquette experts like Jodi R.R. Smith generally agree that since the middle passenger has the least personal space, they’re entitled to use both sides. It’s a kind of unwritten rule among frequent flyers – not everyone knows it, but most seasoned travelers respect it.

If your seatmates don’t know the rule, a gentle, confident claim of the armrests usually gets the message across. You don’t need to be aggressive, but don’t shrink back either.

Also, if either neighbor is overly chatty and you’re just not in the mood, popping in your earbuds and offering a polite smile is usually enough to signal that you’re entering your “do not disturb” bubble.

4. Move when you can

You don’t have the aisle, but that doesn’t mean you’re totally trapped. Take advantage of opportunities to move, even just a quick stretch in the aisle during boarding or while others are in the bathroom can help. It’s all about reminding your body that it exists beyond 18 inches of space.

5. Hydrate, snack, repeat

You’ll be less cranky if you’re not dehydrated and starving. Bring your own water and a snack or two, especially if your seatmates are asleep and you can’t get out easily. Low blood sugar and middle-seat misery are not a good combo.

6. Keep your expectations low and your patience high

This might be the most helpful mindset shift: don’t expect comfort, plan for discomfort. Then do what you can to soften the edges. A little flexibility, humor, and preparation can go a long way. And who knows, maybe the person next to you will respect the armrest rule and keep their shoes on. Miracles happen.