Can you take non-prescription medication on a plane? Here’s the travel guide

What to know about taking medication on a plane

By
Traveling can be stressful, and sometimes, a familiar over-the-counter medication is just what you need to stay comfortable during your flight. For headaches, motion sickness, or allergies, non-prescription medications are commonly packed essentials for many travelers. But can you take non-prescription medication on a plane? And are there specific guidelines you should be aware of? 

Is non-prescription medication allowed on planes?

The short answer is yes – most non-prescription medications are allowed on planes, whether you’re traveling domestically or internationally. However, there are some rules on how they should be carried, particularly if they’re liquid, gel, or aerosol. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and similar authorities globally, generally allow medications that help with common travel issues, as long as you follow specific guidelines.

TSA guidelines for over-the-counter medications

The TSA has clear policies on carrying medications, including non-prescription varieties, through airport security. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Solid medications (tablets and capsules): Pills, tablets, and capsules are straightforward to bring on flights. You can carry them in unlimited amounts in both your carry-on and checked luggage. Unless requested, there’s no need to put these in a separate bag or declare them at security checkpoints.
  • Liquid medications (including gel capsules): Liquid forms of non-prescription medication, such as cough syrups or liquid pain relievers, are allowed in carry-on bags but must adhere to the 3-1-1 rule: containers must be 3.4 ounces or smaller, all containers must fit into a single quart-sized, resealable plastic bag, and only one bag is allowed per passenger. This rule applies if the liquid isn’t considered medically necessary.
  • Medically necessary liquids: If you have liquid medication that’s medically necessary – say, for pain management or a condition requiring regular dosing – inform the TSA officers at the checkpoint. Medically necessary liquids, such as liquid allergy medicine or liquid pain relievers, are exempt from the 3-1-1 rule but must be screened separately. It’s a good idea to label these containers and pack them in an easy-to-access part of your carry-on.

Packing tips for non-prescription medications

  1. Separate medically necessary liquids: If you’re carrying any liquid medications that exceed the 3.4-ounce limit and are medically necessary, keep them separate from your toiletries. Having them accessible can help streamline the security process, and TSA officers may ask you to present them separately.
  2. Use a clear, labeled bag: While not essential for solid medications, putting your liquids in a clear, labeled bag will help keep your belongings organized and make it easier to retrieve them if needed.
  3. Check regulations for international travel: If you’re traveling internationally, it’s wise to check specific rules for your destination, as some countries have restrictions on certain medications.

Common non-prescription medications to consider bringing on a flight

There are a few over-the-counter medications that travelers often bring for common in-flight issues, such as:

  • Pain relievers: Ibuprofen, acetaminophen, or aspirin are useful for headaches, sore muscles, or minor aches that might come up during travel.
  • Antihistamines: If you’re prone to allergies or get nasal congestion on planes, having an antihistamine can be helpful.
  • Digestive aids: For upset stomachs or potential food sensitivity issues, consider antacids, anti-nausea tablets, or medications like bismuth subsalicylate.
  • Motion sickness medications: Dramamine or other motion sickness treatments can be lifesavers for travelers prone to air sickness.

Tips for hassle-free travel with medication

  1. Pack extra: You never know if your trip will get extended, so packing a few extra doses is always smart.
  2. Consider a pill organizer: If you’re packing multiple medications, a pill organizer can be helpful. However, remember that some international airports may require proof of what’s inside, so carrying original packaging alongside can be beneficial for clarity.
  3. Download a list of your medications: In case any security personnel have questions, having a list of the medications and dosages you’re carrying, either on paper or on your phone, can provide peace of mind.

FAQs

Do I have to declare non-prescription medications at security?

No, you don’t have to declare most non-prescription medications at security unless they exceed the liquid allowance or are flagged by TSA. However, it’s a good practice to separate any liquid medications in case of additional screening.

Related

Can I bring medications in my checked luggage instead?

Yes, non-prescription medications are allowed in checked luggage. However, it’s a good idea to keep any medications you may need in-flight in your carry-on.

Can I take CBD oil or other cannabis-derived products on a plane?

The rules around CBD vary. If it contains less than 0.3% THC, it’s federally legal in the U.S., but check the rules for both your departure and arrival locations. International travel with CBD is riskier due to varying laws.

